https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538180-democrats-to-offer-new-footage-showing-extreme-violence-in-capitol-attack

House Democrats on Wednesday offered a small window into their Day Two impeachment argument before the Senate, promising to air new video footage providing an “extraordinary” glimpse of both the violence and heroics that accompanied the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“We’ll be using footage never seen before that shows a view of the Capitol that is quite extraordinary, and a view of the attack that has never been public before, which you will see for the first time, starting today,” a senior aide to the impeachment team told reporters Wednesday morning on a phone call.

Pressed for more details, the aide demurred, saying only that the footage will feature both the violence of the pro-Trump rioters and the valorous efforts of law enforcement officers to repel the mob during the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will provide new insight into both the extreme violence that everyone suffered, the risk, and the threat that it could have led to further violence and death to many, but for the brave actions of the officers,” the aide said. “And shows really the extent of what Donald TrumpDonald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE unleashed on our Capitol.”

A second aide for the impeachment managers described the new video as “Capitol security footage,” although it’s unclear precisely what that was a reference to.

Countless hours of dramatic footage from the Capitol siege have already been circulating publicly in the five weeks since the attack, much of it captured by the rioters themselves.

Yet there remains a good deal of footage yet unreleased, including that captured by the numerous cameras positioned around the enormous Capitol complex. In the hours immediately following the assault, FBI agents roamed the building seeking that footage to guide their own investigation.

Capitol Police officers are not required to wear body cameras, but some officers on duty during the siege said they used their smartphones to capture parts of the attack, providing Democrats another potential source of new footage.

The Democratic impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense GOP senator says House impeachment arguments were ‘persuasive’ MORE (D-Md.), launched the Senate trial on Tuesday with a dramatic airing of a 13-minute video showing some of the more brutal scenes from the hours-long attack. All of that footage had been previously public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

