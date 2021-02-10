https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dems-fighting-words-trumpers-expose-impeachment-managers/

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., as House impeachment manager on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (C-SPAN video screenshot)

Multiple members of the impeachment team assembled by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., against former President Trump, now on trial in the U.S. Senate, argued on Wednesday that his rhetoric, talking about “fighting,” provoked rioters to break into and vandalize the Capitol on January 6.

But even as they were making their charges, the Trump War Room was putting them on the spot, posting the “fight” words that the Democrats have themselves used.

For example, impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin said an interview he’d “fight like hell.”

It was to urge his social media followers to take action over the Supreme Court after Ruth Ginsberg died last year.

He also said, in 2017, he’d “fight like hell for liberal democracy” and during the Russian collusion conspiracy investigation, he said, “This is our democracy – fight for it.”

For his part, Trump said to his rally attendees they should “fight like hell” for their country.

Fox described the actions as having “turned the tables” on the Democrats, who are not expected by analysts to get enough votes to convict Trump of inciting insurrection, as claimed by Pelosi in an article that was supported by no witnesses and no evidence in the House.

Similarly, Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., who mischaracterized a constitutional expert’s opinion on impeachment just one day earlier, and was called out by the law professor, Jonathan Turley, talked about his “fight to take back Congress…”

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who is considered by Republicans to have been compromised by his relationship with a known Chinese operative, also came in for criticism.

More than once, on more than one topic.

Rep. Ted Lieu was cited for having promised to “fight back.”

Significantly, the Democrats’ video that portrayed the violence at the Capitol, and also included statements from President Trump, left out his statement asking supporters to protest “peacefully.”

