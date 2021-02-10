https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/did-ilhan-omar-just-hint-at-a-future-senate-run-in-minnesota/

Rep. Ilhan Omar hinted at a future Senate run in a response to one of her own tweets on overturning a House ban on headwear she helped pass in 2019:

“Maybe I can change to the Senate once I get there,” she tweeted adding the winking emoji for good measure:

So, which DEM is she going to primary? Sen. Amy Klobuchar is up again in 2024, Sen. Tina Smith in 2026:

Far-left libs would surely like to see it:

And we’re here for it:

We hope she’s good at dodging staplers. . .

