Rep. Ilhan Omar hinted at a future Senate run in a response to one of her own tweets on overturning a House ban on headwear she helped pass in 2019:

Two years ago, I pushed to lift this ban on the grounds of religious liberty. No one should feel like they can’t fully practice their religion or rituals in Congress. It’s our Constitutional right. https://t.co/SYLUWPueTm — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2021

“Maybe I can change to the Senate once I get there,” she tweeted adding the winking emoji for good measure:

Maybe I can change to the Senate once I get there 😉 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2021

So, which DEM is she going to primary? Sen. Amy Klobuchar is up again in 2024, Sen. Tina Smith in 2026:

Far-left libs would surely like to see it:

And we’re here for it:

We hope she’s good at dodging staplers. . .

