https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dirty-mitch-mcconnell-declines-whip-gop-senators-acquittal-president-trump/

On January 6th, President Donald Trump spoke to over 500,000 supporters at the Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC.

The rally was the last-ditch attempt to prevent the theft of the 2020 presidential election.

During his speech, President Trump told the crowd, “I know that everyone here will soon be walking over the Capitol Builing to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The chaos at the US Capitol had already started before President Trump even finished his speech.

There was also an Antifa rally scheduled near the US Capitol at 11 AM that day.

The next week Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporter he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses.

TRENDING: MUST READ: Democrats Were ONLY Able to “Win” in 2020 By Breaking Chain of Custody Laws in EVERY SWING STATE

And now there are reports that McConnell is not pushing Republican Senators to acquit President Trump in the latest impeachment scam. In fact, McConnell does not know yet how he will vote!

Bloomberg reported:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is signaling to fellow Republicans that the final vote on Donald Trump’s impeachment is matter of conscience and that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former president, according to three people familiar with his thinking. The Kentucky Republican has also suggested that he hasn’t made up his mind how he’ll vote, two of the people said, even though he voted Tuesday to declare it unconstitutional for the Senate to hear the case against a former president. That position is starkly different than McConnell’s declaration at the start of Trump’s first impeachment trial last year that he did not consider himself an impartial juror.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

