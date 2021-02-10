https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/10/doh-eric-swalwells-making-such-a-splash-as-an-impeachment-manager-that-somebody-elses-name-is-trending-just-guess/

One of the House Democrat impeachment managers at the Senate trial for former President Trump is Rep. Eric Swalwell, and, as Guy Benson and Sen. Rand Paul both have noted, it’s something else considering recent news:

Eric Swalwell, a lawmaker successfully targeted by a Chinese spy, is now leading arguments for Trump’s conviction at the Senate trial. His inclusion on this team + his continued perch on the intelligence committee = bad, baffling moves by Democratic leadership. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 10, 2021

This afternoon we have been lectured to by Eric Swalwell, a guy accused of consorting with a Chinese spy. How appropriate! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 10, 2021

Swalwell and other Democrats might think he’s doing a good job this week, but the California Rep’s name isn’t the one trending:

Fang Fang is trending big time right now. — Ben (@vr46m1) February 10, 2021

Fang fang is trending and the posts are hilarious. — Acxually (@MonstaLetMeLive) February 10, 2021

was swalwell up today? pic.twitter.com/MI7VM204E7 — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) February 10, 2021

Yep! You can tell it was Rep. Swalwell’s turn today.

Hey, @MSNBCPR, you guys are missing a bullet point for Eric Swalwell during this #ImpeachmentTrial: •Banged a Chinese spy named Fang Fang pic.twitter.com/KH98QpV3sZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 10, 2021

The lib media have been trying to keep that story well under the radar for quite a while now.

Democrats are making the same mistake in the second #impeachment trial that they made in the first: speaking way too long, turning their presentation into a political diatribe. Fang Fang’s boyfriend marks the official descent into show trial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 10, 2021

Fang Fang watching Swalwell pic.twitter.com/mRmrT1soY8 — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 10, 2021

