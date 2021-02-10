https://www.theblaze.com/news/don-lemon-trump-supporters-blue-lives-matter-capitol-riot

CNN anchor Don Lemon declared that supporters of former President Donald Trump are no longer allowed to yell “Blue Lives Matter” or urge others to support police due to last month’s Capitol riots.

What are the details?

On his Tuesday program, Lemon ran a clip of rioters battling police at the U.S. Capitol — and then slid right into a dramatic voice, making use of extra-long pauses between phrases to milk his monologue for it was worth.

“Blue lives matter, huh?” he asked condescendingly before shifting to a gruff growl: “Law and order! Law and order! Blue lives matter! Respect the flags! Respect law enforcement! Why don’t you just comply!“

After a lengthy pause, Lemon shifted to chastising school teacher mode: “Don’t you dare even say that again if you can stand by after that video and give Donald Trump — of all people, Donald Trump — … and his mob a pass. If you can do that, I don’t ever want to hear that again. I don’t want to hear that from you. I don’t want to hear family values from you. I don’t want to hear respect police officers from you. Don’t wanna hear it. No moral high ground to stand on.”

Following another dramatic pause, Lemon offered an intense plea: “Look whose on your side there.” Another pause, and then: “There have been a lot of lies. We’ve been warning you about all the lies.”

He added that Trump “was a liar and is a liar” and that his “enablers” also told “lies” — and “even after the Capitol insurrection [they] tried to overturn the Electoral College vote.”

Lemon, the wise philosopher?

“The problem with lies is that they fall apart,” Lemon lectured. “They always fall apart. The truth always comes out.” Soon he sneered at Trump and what “that mob did.”

Lemon then ran a clip of a Trump impeachment manager, Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who on Tuesday asked lawmakers, “Does anyone in this chamber honestly believe that — but for the conduct of [former] President Trump — … that attack at the Capitol would have occurred? Does anybody believe that?”

With that, the camera shifted back to Lemon, who wondered with more drama in his voice, “Do you believe that? … Would any of this had happened if it hadn’t been for Donald Trump?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

