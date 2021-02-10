https://www.theepochtimes.com/donald-trump-jr-says-republicans-need-to-fight-back-or-theyll-never-win-another-election_3692404.html

Former President Donald Trump’s son said that conservatives need to fight back to secure election integrity, while predicting that the impeachment trial against his father would backfire for Democrats.

“If the Republicans don’t get out there, if they don’t act, if they don’t come back, if they do what they do best, which is, you know, turn the other cheek, pretend they’re standing on principles, and get their butts handed to them, they’ll never win another election again,” Donald Trump Jr.. told Laura Ingraham on Tuesday. “So they better have learned from this to make sure that we actually have fairness in our elections, that we actually do things right, that they can’t be manipulated this way, or that just the notion of them and their jobs etc. won’t exist in a couple of years.”

The former president’s trial in the Senate entered its second day on Wednesday. On Tuesday, six Republicans joined all Democrats in saying that the trial is constitutional, coming after Trump’s lawyers argued that it goes against the Constitution to conduct an impeachment trial of a private person who doesn’t hold office any longer.

But during Tuesday’s Senate event, House impeachment managers argued that “conduct that would be a high crime and misdemeanor in your first year as president, in your second year as president, in your third year as president, and for the vast majority of your fourth year as president, you can suddenly do in your last few weeks in office without facing any constitutional accountability at all. This would create a brand new January exception to the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Trump Jr. predicted that Americans will mostly reject the impeachment trial.

“It’s actually, I think, showing, again, the American people how ridiculous it is, how far it’s gone,” he added. “And I think they’re actually shooting themselves in the foot because I think they’ve lost all credibility to sort of be the arbiters of truth, because no one believes them to be truthful.”

He went on to say: “They just realize that they’re totally political, biased partisan hacks. And we’ve known that for a while. But they keep showing us how much worse it actually is than we could have even thought every day.”

The former president’s son reiterated that Trump called on protesters to make their voices heard on Jan. 6 “peacefully” and “patriotically.”

In January, House Democrats and 10 Republicans impeached trump for allegedly “inciting an insurrection,” claiming that his speech to supporters incited a group into breaking into the Capitol building while Congress was certifying the election results.

It also appears that the Senate trial will not result in Trump’s conviction. Sixty-seven senators would have to vote to convict Trump and recent procedural votes related to the trial suggest there isn’t enough support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

