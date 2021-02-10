https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-jr-outsiders-democrats-disqualify/2021/02/10/id/1009537

Democrats’ endless impeachment attempts are not about things like this alleged “incitement of insurrection,” they are about the eradication of political outsiders in Washington, D.C., according to Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax TV.

“Donald Trump was wonderful early on: ‘Let’s give him all sorts of free press, because he’s the guy we can beat,'” Trump Jr. told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “Once he gets in, it’s not a referendum on their incompetence over decades. It has nothing to do with that; it’s just somehow about Donald Trump.

“All the knives have to come out: ‘We must prevent him from ever doing this again. And, more importantly, we’ve got to do these kind of sham impeachments now when he’s not even in office anymore to scare others, others who have been successful in life, from ever entering this field.'”

Trump Jr. noted to co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith that Democrats have talked and acted on impeaching the former president before he was inaugurated, because the political outsider was a threat to their power.

“‘We want the mediocre losers that have been running the government into the ground for decades, we want them to be there, because we can control them; we can control the money,'” Trump Jr. added of those pursuing to take down the ex-president. “And it’s a big, happy family in Washington, D.C.

“The only problem is that’s done nothing for the American people for the last few decades. That’s why they went after Donald Trump so hard, and that’s why they continue to go after Donald Trump, because they want to make sure there’s never another Donald Trump.”

Trump Jr. likened this series of territorial attacks on former President Trump to that of the GameStop stock rally against institutional investors on Wall Street.

“You’re allowed to play, Sean, until you actually start winning,” Trump Jr. told Spicer.

“The second the little guy actually starts winning, that’s when you change the rules. That’s when you get a different playbook thrown at you. That’s when all the knives came out.”

Trump Jr. called out “the establishment” in Washington, D.C., as including RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) because the so-called “elites” cannot stand a billionaire carrying the torch for working-class Americans.

“I understand the irony: I am the son of billionaire from Manhattan, and I have a better understanding of what the people in middle America want from their representatives than the freaking representatives that are there supposedly representing them in Congress,” Trump Jr. said. “Think of how insane that is, and yet it’s true.

“And we’ll keep making the same mistakes over and over and over again if you have those people in office.”

Trump Jr., author of “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible,” vows to work to remove the bad apples in the GOP and support the good ones for 2022 midterm elections, but said he himself has “no intention of running right now.”

“I want pragmatic, common sense people out there,” Trump Jr. said. “Because there are so very few people in the Republican Party that are willing to engage, I guess it created a window for me.

“So, I am going to stay very vocal, and I am going to be out there.

“I am going to do everything I can to make sure we help the guys that are awesome and get rid of the guys that suck, and there’s plenty of them.”

