Democrats – including House impeachment managers Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. – have used the same term to “fight” in political discourse, which they are now trying to impeach the former president for, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax TV.

“If they wanted to impeach every member of Congress who ever used the words ‘fight like hell’ in a stump speech, there would be no one left in D.C., which may be a great start, but I have a feeling they’re only going to prosecute it one way,” Trump Jr. told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.“

Democrats have a “selective memory” on who incited riots, violence, and unrest this summer – “all ‘insurrected’ by the Democrats and by their rhetoric on TV” – Trump Jr. told host Sean Spicer.

“I’m not saying it should be, frankly,” Trump Jr. added. “I don’t think that every time someone says something, we should be able to tie back irresponsible actions of a couple of lunatic players and say, ‘we’ve got to blame the person saying it.’

“But why is it the Democrats are allowing it? Was it that they’re pushing it? Why is it the media is O.K. with having that singular standard for one individual and a different standard for everyone else.

“It’s ridiculous.”

Democrats deceptively omitted the words “peacefully and patriotically” protest from then-President Trump’s Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally speech as the predicate for their article of impeachment: “incitement of insurrection.”

“They left out the major part of my father’s speech when he said the word ‘peacefully,'” Trump Jr. noted from Tuesday’s House impeachment manager’s presentation at the opening of the trial. “They don’t like to include those kind of things because the facts tend to elude the Democrats.”

Trump Jr. added there is the “mainstream media complex that’s willing to carry their water for them, Sean, they will allow them to get away with it.”

“They will pretend as though it didn’t exist even though it’s literally part of the same sentence,” Trump Jr. continued.

“They have a real hard time with the words that my father used, ‘we’ve got to fight like hell for America.”

Democrats are failing in this Senate impeachment trial to blame the former president for the acts of rioters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to Trump Jr.

“They’re not making that case because it doesn’t [pin blame on the former president],” he added.

“By that logic, we would take the last 10 months, and you would take the billion dollars worth of damage in looting, in rioting, in arson, in murder that took place across the country with the BLM [Black Lives Matter] riots and the antifa riots, and you have the words of Kamala Harris and you have the actions of their campaigns bailing out criminals.”

