Several dozen former Republican officials have met to discuss forming an anti-Trump third party, according to a report from Reuters.

The potential members of this new group view the GOP as unwilling to take a firm stance against the actions of former President Donald Trump and what they view as his attempts to undermine American democracy.

The officials helming the discussions reportedly include several former elected Republicans officials, as well as GOP strategists and officials who served in the Reagan administration, both Bush administrations, and the Trump administration.

More than 120 of these individuals held a Zoom call last Friday to discuss the third party effort. The group wants to create a platform based on principled conservatism, meaning a strict adherence to the Constitution and rule of law, which they believe Trump repeatedly undermined.

The group plans to run several of its own candidates in upcoming political competitions, but also endorse center-right candidates, whether they be Republicans, Democrats, or independents.

Former third party presidential candidate Evan McMullin told Reuters that he co-hosted the Zoom. Also on the call was Miles Taylor, the former Trump homeland security official best known for his anonymous criticisms of former President Trump that were published in the New York Times.

“Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy,” said McMullin. “The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new.”

Among the other call participants were John Mitnick, general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security under Trump; former Republican congressman Charlie Dent; Elizabeth Neumann, deputy chief of staff in the Homeland Security Department under Trump; and Miles Taylor, another former Trump homeland security official, according to Reuters.

McMullin says more than 40% of those on the Zoom call support the idea of a breakaway party – the others remain cautious of third party efforts, which have historically failed. Some members are advocating for the formation of a center-right faction that will operate inside the current Republican party.

