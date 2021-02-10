https://hannity.com/media-room/fans-react-mark-cuban-under-fire-for-decision-to-ban-us-anthem-from-future-mavericks-games/

Basketball fans around the country reacted Wednesday to businessman and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s decision to ban the Star-Spangled Banner from future NBA games at his home stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban confirmed this week that his team will no long play the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ before games when some fans return to the stadiums during the NBA’s upcoming season.

“If they were taking a knee and they were being respectful, I’d be proud of them,” he said on the controversy. “Hopefully I’d join them.”

Read the full report here.

STAR SPANGLED BANNED: Mark Cuban Says Mavericks Won’t Play National Anthem Ahead of Games

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago

WATCH: Hannity and Mark Cuban Get in Fiery Debate; Talk Trump, Coronavirus, Bringing Back the NBA

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.21.20

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to discuss a series of issues including President Trump, the Coronavirus, and the possibility of bringing sports back to the United States.

“He’s the most powerful man in the world and he always plays the victim card. ‘The Dems are out to get me, the media is out to get me.’ You’ve got to be the leader, you’ve got to be the strongest man in the game,” said Cuban.

“They spied on the guy! They spied on his campaign, his transition team… They tried to take him out!” fired-back Hannity. “He fought back!”

Watch Cuban on ‘Hannity’ above.

