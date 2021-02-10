https://www.the-sun.com/news/2299525/jeffrey-epstein-ohio-guesthouse-abused-girls-pictures/

PEDOPHILE Jeffrey Epstein’s Ohio estate – where he sexually abused young girls and which later hosted pop concerts featuring stars such Ariana Grande and the Jonas Brothers – is pictured for the first time.

The stunning English-style country guesthouse and surrounding land sits on the vast estate of his friend and business acquaintance, Victoria’s Secret former owner Les Wexner, in New Albany, Ohio.

This is Epstein’s country house and lands on Wexner’s estate

Depraved Epstein died in 2019 in prison awaiting trial on a slew of sex trafficking chargesCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Set within 30-acres of gardens and fields, the guesthouse’s spectacular 18th century-inspired interior and exterior hides darker secrets.

In 1996, former Epstein employee Maria Farmer claims she was kept there against her wishes for three months and was abused by the billionaire perv and his alleged pimp Ghislaine Maxwell.

Wexner and Epstein had become pals in the early 1990s when Epstein was his personal money manager.

Last month, a shareholder lawsuit was filed against Wexner, 83, and senior leadership at his old clothing company L Brands, which alleged Wexner and wife Abigail let Epstein “use their home for liaisons with victims”.

Epstein bought the house – which has its own equestrian field – from Wexner in 1992

Accuser Maria Farmer alleges that she was abused here by Epstein and MaxwellCredit: CBS

It is now part of Wexner’s sprawling estate after the Victoria’s Secret boss bought it back

Wexner had close ties to Epstein but claims he is ’embarrassed’ about their relationshipCredit: AP:Associated Press

The guesthouse was also used for big events in New Albany, a town built almost single handedly by the billionaire clothing mogul.

Its expansive lawn and equestrian field played host to the New Albany Classic, a showjumping event, which took place just yards from the property’s outdoor terrace.

The event ran from 1998 – two years after Farmer stayed – until 2018.

Wexner would open his estate to the local people, which culminated in a concert featuring the world’s biggest pop stars.

Performers included Ariana Grande in 2013, Demi Lovato in 2008, Jordin Sparks in 2009 and the Jonas Brothers in 2007. There is no indication any of the performers were aware of the estate’s links to Epstein.

Proceeds from the events – totaling $30million – were donated by the Wexners to The Center for Family Safety and Healing – a domestic violence and abuse charity.

The estate has hosted performances from stars such as Ariana Grande

The Jonas Brothers also performed there

Epstein’s former home can be seen in the background of these pictures

It provided a backdrop for the New Albany Classic equestrian event

Local writer Craig Calcaterra, who’s lived and worked in the area for 20 years, told The Sun: “When he did the Classic, the morning consisted of a free family fair with a carnival atmosphere, then there’d be huge acts like Ariana Grande, up and coming teen bands, it gave the feeling that this was the once-a-year event when the local lord opened up the land to the commoners to come in, it was weird.

“He’s considered a kingmaker in [Ohio] politics, he’s in charge. When I was practicing law and we had clients who wanted to do big initiatives in town, the thing that would always come up: ‘What does Les think?'”

Little is known about Wexner’s sprawling 340-acre estate, which is made up of dozens of land parcels owned by his companies.

The guesthouse used to be visible from the main road, but a large grass mound has now been built to put a stop to “Epstein tourism”, Calcaterra says.

At the time of the abuse, Epstein owned the guesthouse after Wexner sold it to him in 1992 for $3.4million, before Wexner purchased it back for $8million six years later.

A grass mound has been built now to stop ‘Epstein tourism,’ The Sun was told

Another shot from the New Albany Classic with the guesthouse in the background

Guests of the event gather in the front yard of the property without knowing its dark past

Epstein had picked Farmer out to work as the receptionist and “in-house artist” at his New York office after she graduated from the New York Academy of Arts, where he was a donor.

Farmer says she was shipped out to Ohio after introducing him to her younger sister Annie, whom he later abused, and wanted the elder sibling out of the way.

Then Epstein and his alleged pimp Maxwell visited one night and assaulted her.

She said: “I heard a guard outside the room – he was there to make sure I didn’t get off the property, he was like a rabid wild animal, saliva coming out of his mouth, saying you’re never, ever leaving.”

Farmer, then 26, claims that Wexner had his own contracted police force, vicious dogs and snipers and it was next to impossible to escape from the guesthouse.

“Abigail Wexner told me: ‘Don’t go outside, dear, as we have sharp shooters, Doberman and the sheriff’s department watching the property,'” Farmer added.

The estate is still heavily guarded and locals know better than to do a U-turn into one of the estate’s side roads.

Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are accused of abusing Maria Farmer at the propertyCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Security is tight around the estate

It is surrounded by trees

Calcaterra adds: “You wouldn’t know, especially in summer with the leaves on the trees, that there’s even a mansion in there. Security is not very obvious beyond the dog signs, you don’t get the sense that it’s a locked-down compound.

“But everyone here has a story of some kind, such as they’ll be driving down the country road next to his estate, and they’ll make a U-turn at one of the innocuous driveways that access his properties.

“Before you have chance to back out onto the main road, there’s two blacked out SUVs, asking what you’re doing here? When I go for a walk sometimes, you can see the cameras, you have the distinct feeling of being watched. You can’t walk the miles-long perimeter without being in sight of a camera.”

The clothing mogul claimed he cut Epstein loose in 2007 after realizing he had been burned for $46million.

“Being taken advantage of by someone who was so sick, so cunning, so depraved, is something that I’m embarrassed I was even close to. But that is in the past,” Wexner said at the time.

When contacted for comment, a spokesman for the Wexners told The Sun: “Mr and Mrs Wexner have condemned Jeffrey Epstein’s abhorrent behavior in the strongest possible terms and severed all ties with him more than a decade ago.

“Prior to the recent news coverage of Ms Farmer, Mr and Mrs Wexner had no knowledge of her, never met her, never spoke with her, and never spoke with Mr Epstein or anyone else about her.”

