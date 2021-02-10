https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/flashback-obama-defense-sec-says-biden-as-vp-was-wrong-on-nearly-every-big-foreign-policy-issue/

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make their first trip to the Pentagon on Wednesday.

I don’t know why.

Biden has been terrible on foreign policy over the last 40 years. He tried to talk Obama out of killing Osama bin Laden. Robert Gates, the former defense secretary under Obama said that Biden had been wrong on foreign policy for forty years.

He was later asked if he stood by that statement and without hesitating, he said that he would.

Gates said:

“I think I stand by that statement. He and I agreed on some key issues in the Obama administration. We disagreed significantly on Afghanistan and some other issues. I think that the vice president had some issues with the military. So how he would get along with the senior military, and what that relationship would be, I just — I think, it — it would depend on the personalities at the time.”

Gates also said that Biden’s age may be detrimental for him to do his job. He seems to lack energy, one thing our President Donald Trump had in abundance. President Trump never called a lid as president. Remember, this is a man that worked closely with Biden and he got to witness his opinions on various topics and it left him underwhelmed.

From Fox News

President Biden is expected to make his first visit to the Pentagon as Commander-in-Chief on Wednesday alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other senior military and civilian leadership. The duo are set to give remarks and hold meetings that will be closed to the press.

But one member of former President Barack Obama’s team who wasn’t too sure how Biden would handle foreign policy issues as Commander-in-Chief was Robert Gates, the former defense secretary.

In a memoir, Gates alleged Biden had been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Better strap yourselves in because the next four years is bound to be a bumpy ride. Biden is a ship without a rudder.

