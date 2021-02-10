https://www.oann.com/fmr-cia-director-explains-the-russian-uprising/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fmr-cia-director-explains-the-russian-uprising

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:04 AM PT – Wednesday, February 10, 2021

In the days following the sentencing of Alexei Navalny, thousands continue to protest and speak out against the Russian government’s political suppression.

Former CIA director and author of Operation Dragon James Woolsey spoke with One America’s Christina Bobb to break down the latest developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

