Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace described how angry former Vice President Mike Pence’s team was with former President Donald Trump the day of the Capitol riots during his network’s impeachment trial coverage.

Wallace said, “Here you have the Vice President, Mike Pence, who had served as the most loyal soldier to Donald Trump…Quite frankly, Mike Pence had to eat a lot … One time when he was about to do our show and Donald Trump was speaking from the White House the day that they brought down Baghdadi. You could see there were things in the way the president conducted himself that clearly was not Mike Pence’s style, but he would swallow it and be the loyal soldier. He did that for four years.”

He continued, “Now he’s being asked on January 6 to do something that no one — I’ve never heard anybody say he had the right to do, which is unilaterally he could decertify the votes from 50 states and though it back to the states so they could change the votes of 150 million people that voted. He couldn’t do it, and he recognized that fact, and Donald Trump turned on him. Then you have the assault on the Capitol. People chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ You had gallows being erected outside the Capitol.”

Wallace added, “That weekend, some members of the Pence team and called us up — and I know they called other people up around town… to make it clear, and this is how angry the Pence team was, that Donald Trump never called Mike Pence when he was in the bunker inside the Capitol to ask him if he was safe, to inquire about his safety, nor did he ever urge the people who were storming the Capitol to stand down and not to go after Mike Pence. They saw that as the ultimate betrayal.”

