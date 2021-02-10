https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/10/wright-im-a-democrat-but-its-time-to-leave-the-party/

As Democrats whip up a political circus in Washington DC with the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump, they’re focusing the nation’s attention on the rhetoric that they allege incited violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Yet for those of us paying attention, we see through the absurdity.

It is the Left that is overwhelmingly responsible for the political violence and destruction that is hammering our great nation.

For years, Democrats like me have watched with increasing alarm as our own political leaders and activists – from Speaker Nancy Pelosi to media outlets like MSNBC – have used an endless stream of hateful, violent and ultimately un-American rhetoric that has resulted in billions of dollars in economic damage and given birth to a violent national movement.

Some of the earliest hatred coming from the party was out of the mouth of “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2019. Not once but twice did she use anti-Semitic smears that for generations have been used to marginalize Jewish people.

But rather than condemn her vitriol and strip her of her committee assignments, Democrats in the House – from Speaker Pelosi on down – chose a toothless resolution that broadly condemned hatred and avoided any mention of Omar herself. Of course, Omar is not alone in her bigotry. Sadly, there are other examples of it flowing throughout the base of the Democrat Party, suggesting that the bigotry is systemic.

Consider the campaign of now-Vice President Kamala Harris.

When she was asked why Democrat primary voters failed to support her presidential bid, she gave voice to an uncomfortable truth.

“The elephant in the room about my campaign,” she explained, was that her party was not ready “for a woman and a woman of color to be president of the United States.”

Vice President Harris was right, of course. Democrat primary voters were too bigoted and hateful to support a woman of color for president, just as they were too bigoted and hateful to support another minority: Pete Buttigieg.

Democrat primary voters in South Carolina put an end to the presidential bid of the openly gay man because he was a sexual minority. An internal memo from the Buttigieg campaign itself confirmed that many black Democrats in the Palmetto State simply would not support a gay candidate.

Later, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) admitted as much, saying there’s “no question” that Buttigieg’s sexual orientation is “an issue.”

In short, Democrats may blast others for bigotry but, unquestionably, it is they who peddle deeply and strategically in the stuff.

Not surprisingly, the systemic hatred that pulses through the modern Left has inflamed profound political divisions and the predictable outcomes that come with them, most especially violence and destruction. The most egregious example came in the summer of 2020, with Leftist race riots that cost upwards of $2 billion in damages. As the fires raged, property vandalized, and lives destroyed, Speaker Pelosi responded to her party’s violent mobs not with condemnation but not-so-subtle encouragement.

“People will do what they do,” she said to the destruction of a statue of Christopher Columbus.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Rep. Omar, freed from any consequence for her own bigotry, switched from attacking Jewish people to targeting police officers.

She told a crowd of supporters that the Minneapolis Police Department was a “cancer” that had to be “amputated” from the community like a sickened arm or leg.

The result of incitement from Democrats is not surprising.

A woman in New York City threw a Molotov cocktail at four police officers sitting in their vehicle during a riot. (They were unharmed only because the gas bomb failed to ignite.)

Next, a group of rioters in Seattle tried to seal up the doors of a police precinct and ignite the building on fire, burning cops alive.

In all, over 700 federal, state and local law enforcement officers sustained injuries in violence perpetrated by Leftist rioters. That includes retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn, who died defending the city he loved from those encouraged by the Democrat Party’s incitement.

To be clear, the list of victims of Leftist hatred and violence is only set to grow.

In the past several months, Democrats have stepped up an already audacious smear campaign against the Republican Party in an effort to target conservatives.

“There are legitimate white supremacist sympathizers that sit at the heart and at the core of the Republican Caucus in the House of Representatives,” claimed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently, and without evidence.

She was proceeded in her rhetoric by Rep. Maxine Waters, who infamously demanded of her supporters, “You get out and you create a crowd! You push back on them!”

“God,” she added, “is on our side.”

Waters, in turn, was clearly unafraid to encourage physical assault because of Democrat leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer, who previously warned conservative Supreme Court Justices and, by extension, conservative voters, “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you.”

What emerges from the past four years, then, is a party leadership and political base that is utterly and unapologetically committed to bigotry and violence.

What’s more, wrapped up in this systemic bigotry and violence is an equally vicious assertion by Democrat leadership that America is an awful, irredeemable country.

“We’re not going to make America great again,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said back in 2018. “It was never that great.”

We heard that same un-American language echoing in the Left’s political zeitgeist as it denigrated cultural icons like Mt. Rushmore, heroic presidents like Abraham Lincoln and the entirety of American history with false or incomplete retellings of our nation’s founding. The message from the Left has thus been clear: America is awful and irredeemable.

The solution they propose? Destroy it.

That’s certainly the message delivered by Democrat activists and friendly media outlets like NPR. They had the audacity to tell listeners, “looting is a powerful tool to bring about real, lasting change in society.”

Meanwhile, CNN’s anchors like Chris Cuomo have told viewers, “Show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” And so, they weren’t.

Examples like these go on and on, a litany of Leftist horrors in both word and deed.

Taken together – the bigotry of the Democrat base, the violence encouraged by Democrat leaders, the actual physical harm perpetrated by hysterical followers – one can’t help but escape from the obvious conclusion: the Democrat Party has become irredeemable.

For Democrats like me, we have no choice: we have to leave. But where do we go, politically, now that our party can no longer be salvaged? The answer is to be found in the exit data from the 2020 election:

We’re already leaving, it turns out, and joining the new, populist Republican Party.

Despite the Leftist narrative accusing the GOP of being racist, misogynistic or homophobic, the Republican Party attracted the most diverse coalition of voters since 1960. Diving into the numbers, Trump added more Black, Latino, Asian and gay voters to the conservative populist movement than any other president or nominee in the party’s recent history.

And no matter what one thinks of Trump the person, the message and populism he advocated for resonates with voters. It was and remains unapologetically America First, anti-war and pro-worker, focused on merit-based opportunity, judicial reform, strong borders and an unwavering commitment to law and order. To state the obvious, the Trump coalition came up short in 2020. But the vision of an America that lives up to our national motto – “Out of Many, One” – did not.

So this Democrat will take the same sensible step as others before me. It’s time to leave the hateful, violent and un-American Democrat Party.

The populist GOP is my new political home.

Bryan Dean Wright is a former CIA ops officer and – as of this writing – a former member of the Democrat Party. He contributes on issues of politics, national security, and the economy. Follow him on Twitter @BryanDeanWright.

