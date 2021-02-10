https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538362-former-republicans-in-talks-to-form-center-right-anti-trump-party

A contingent of former Republican officials are in talks to form a political party that would break away from supporters of former President TrumpDonald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

More than 120 people were on a call on the matter on Friday, including former government employees who worked under the Trump administration, the Reagan administration and both Bush White House’s as well as former GOP members of Congress.

Evan McMullin, former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference, told Reuters that he co-hosted the call with former officials who fear a large faction of the party is unwilling to stand up to Trump.

“Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy,” McMullin told Reuters. “The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new.”

The discussion included talk of both running candidates and supporting center-right candidates that are Republican, Democrat or independent.

Reuters reported that officials were dismayed that a significant contingent of Republicans still voted to overturn the election results hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Most Republican senators have said they will not support convicting Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection after his second impeachment trial, which is currently underway.

Jason Miller, who now serves as a Trump spokesman told Reuters in a response to the call: “These losers left the Republican Party when they voted for Joe Biden Joe BidenPostal Service posts profits after surge in holiday deliveries Overnight Defense: Pentagon pushes to root out extremism in ranks | Top admiral condemns extremism after noose, hate speech discovered GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted MORE.”

