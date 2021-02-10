https://nationalfile.com/freedom-shopping-inside-a-store-that-does-not-require-masks-in-america/

There is hope in Naples, Florida. A grocery store called Oakes Farms Seed to Table Market makes it abundantly clear that “Mask Exemption” guidelines will be recognized, and “Therefore, if we see you without a mask, we will assume you have a medical condition and we will welcome you inside to support our business.”

NBC News’ Sam Brock did a hit piece on this fine establishment, spotlighting the store’s Optional Masks policy. The press is trying to scorn Oakes Farms’ owner who disputes the official COVID death numbers. (READ: CDC Inflated COVID Death Numbers).

But the real truth is actually a heartwarming source of citizen pride for anti-maskers and people with breathing-related medical conditions, according to sources on the ground.

Citizen activist Chris Nelson conducted a virtual tour of Oakes Farm Seed to Table Market, which of course any patriot can choose to patronize in beautiful Naples, Florida.

Chris Nelson was one of the organizers behind the recent mega-viral anti-masker flash mob at a Target in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The spirited protest angered the globalist elites but re-popularized the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by once-popular Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who condemned the mob like some kind of establishment scold.

South Florida is engaged in heated mask melodrama in the aftermath of Tampa Bay Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady’s epic victory for the region in the Super Bowl. Tampa Democrat mayor Jane Castor has been busted not wearing masks while socializing, even during her own mask mandate in Tampa. Meanwhile, Castor is vowing to hunt down anyone who watched the Super Bowl in Tampa in public without a mask, promising that law enforcement will identify the no-maskers. The elites are clearly rattled at the prospect of populist fervor, but many of the elites seem to be just like the people they rule over: They don’t want to wear masks either.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

