https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/2308363/bruce-springsteen-arrested-dwi-new-jersey/

BRUCE Springsteen was arrested for a DWI and reckless driving in November.

The rock legend, 71, was reportedly booked at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

Bruce Springsteen was arrested for a DWICredit: GETTY

Bruce was cited for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, TMZ reported.

The icon was reportedly cooperative while he was being arrested and will face a judge in the coming weeks.

This is believed to be the Thunder Road singer’s first DWI.

He lives in New Jersey – close to where he grew up – with his wife, Patti Scialfa, who he married in 1991.

The 71-year-old was reportedly arrested on November 14 in Sandy Hook, New Jersey

Bruce was cited for driving while intoxicated and reckless drivingCredit: Getty – Contributor

They have three grown-up children together – Evan, Jessica and Sam.

His arrest comes after he took part in a two-minute Super Bowl commercial for Jeep – which was his first commercial appearance as well as his first product endorsement.

In the ad, titled “The Middle”, Bruce was seen driving an old Jeep to a chapel in Lebanon, Kansas, which he described as “standing on the exact center of the lower 48”.

The Thunder Road singer was ‘cooperative’ during his arrest (seen with his wife, Patti, and their daughter, Jessica)Credit: Getty – Contributor

The singer (seen in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep) will face a judge in the coming weeks

The singer used the building as a symbol for the country needing to “meet here, in the middle”.

He discussed the country’s tense political climate in the voiceover, saying: “All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle.

“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.

“Now fear has never been the best of who we are, and as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle.”

Bruce shot to fame in the ’70s with his album, Born To RunCredit: News UK Ltd

The video ended with the tagline: “To the ReUnited States of America.”

This is not the first time Bruce has spoken out on pressing socio-political issues.

Last year, the Born In The USA singer threw his support behind the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it one of “tremendous hope” that history is “demanding”.

“White supremacy and white privilege have gone much deeper than I thought they did,” he told Rolling Stone in September.

He released his 20th album, Letter To You, in October last yearCredit: PA:Press Association

“I think my feeling previously to the past three or four years was that racism and white supremacy and white privilege were veins in our extremities, rather than an aorta that cuts through the very heart of the nation, which I feel it is now.

“So that was eye-opening, whether I was previously stupidly innocent to that or not.”

Bruce also bashed Donald Trump, saying that under his leadership, “we abandoned friends, we befriended dictators, we denied climate science”.

Bruce shot to global fame with the release of his album, Born to Run in 1975.

The musician is known for hits like Dancing In The Dark, Atlantic City and Glory Days.

He released his 20th album, Letter To You, in October last year.

The 12-track album features the E Street Band – who he hadn’t collaborated with since 2014’s “High Hopes”.

Official video for Bruce Springsteen’s iconic track Dancing In The Dark

