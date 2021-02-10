https://pjmedia.com/culture/megan-fox/2021/02/10/gab-ceo-andrew-torba-bans-secular-paganist-media-from-interviewing-him-christian-media-welcome-n1424479

Gab CEO Andrew Torba is my new favorite Twitter troll since Donald Trump was banned. Torba who runs the fastest-growing free-speech social media in America—where you can get verified and they won’t ban you for liking your president—has the answer to our problem with institutionalized bigotry against Republicans. The left owns every major media company and has infiltrated every institution in American government and culture (including the board gaming industry).

Torba’s response is brilliant and also funny. “New PR policy at Gab until further notice,” he wrote. “If you’re not a Christian reporter or from a Christian media company you will be ignored. All other press statements will be published on our blog for pagan propagandists to pick from.”

New PR policy at Gab until further notice: if you’re not a Christian reporter or from a Christian media company you will be ignored. All other press statements will be published on our blog for pagan propagandists to pick from. — Gab.com (@getongab) February 9, 2021

In case you think he’s kidding, he’s been posting his emails with journalists.

The media types have, of course, gone insane with this messaging and are accusing Torba of violating the First Amendment. Civics education in America is a criminal operation. Is anyone civically literate? What the imbeciles are calling “free speech” is really a different right—the right to free association. “You are not entitled to my time, pagans! Doesn’t mean you can’t speak freely on Gab though,” wrote Torba. “Free association, private company, deal with it.”

Journos are big mad about this 🤣 They are so low IQ that they somehow believe this infringes on their free speech. You are not entitled to my time, pagans! Doesn’t mean you can’t speak freely on Gab though. Free association, private company, deal with it. https://t.co/SsGWXOvBfm — Gab.com (@getongab) February 10, 2021

After fighting like hell to separate all of his infrastructure from the Big Tech censorship machine of Silicon Valley and finally emerging with a free-speech platform that tech giants can’t delete, Torba is showing conservatives that they need to think radically differently about surviving this new reality. You can’t conduct business as usual with people who hate you and want you eradicated. “We don’t just need our own social network, we need to build our own economy. The Silent Secession,” wrote Torba.

As I have been saying: we don’t just need our own social network, we need to build our own economy. The Silent Secession. It’s our biggest focus at Gab right now for innovation: enable free markets on the free speech platform. https://t.co/KdREhU1HTU — Gab.com (@getongab) February 10, 2021

The left wants you to not be able to feed your family. They will do it to a disabled veteran. They will do it to an interracial family. They will do it to you. Torba is suggesting a vaccine against cancel culture is building a culture that isn’t cancellable. While Torba’s announcement was absolutely intended to rile and trigger Christophobes on the left, it raises a great point. The cancel culture warriors are a roving band of wrecking balls who are determined to drive Christians and conservatives out of business. Why would we work with them in any way?

Author of SJW’s Always Lie, Vox Day, has rules for surviving an SJW attack. At this point, it’s only fair to lump the fake news media into the social justice warrior category. They are activists out to destroy everything you hold dear. Rule number seven, “make the rubble bounce,” is what Torba is employing right now. Only in Torba’s case, he’s already survived their purge attempt but he is continuing to take the fight right to the pagan media instead of waiting around for an attack to happen again. Day wrote,

Whether you survive the attempted purge or whether you don’t, it’s very important to observe who has defined himself as an ally, an enemy, or a neutral party during the process. The choices people make will pleasantly surprise you about as often as they disappoint you. Once everyone’s choices have been made clear, your task is simple. Target the enemy at every opportunity. Hit them wherever they show themselves vulnerable. Play as dirty as your conscience will permit. Undermine them, sabotage them, and discredit them. Be ruthless and show them absolutely no mercy. This is not the time for Christian forgiveness because these are people who have not repented, these are people who are trying to destroy you and are quite willing to harm your family and your children in the process. Take them down and take them out without hesitation. If you have any SJWs working under you, fire them. If you have an SJW relying upon you for something, play dumb and assure him that he’ll get it on time, then fail to deliver, all the while promising that it’s going to be done next week. Above all, understand that the normal rules of live and let live are no longer in effect. The more you disrupt their activities and their daily routine, the more difficult they will find it to purge you. Assume that you are on your way out—if you’ve followed the previous advice given, you should already have your landing zone prepared and are only waiting for the right moment to exit— and salt the earth. Leave devastation in your wake so that it will take weeks or even months for them to try to recover from the damage of your purging.

We have too few people on our side who understand this. We’re in a fight for our very right to think. This is a free speech war and only one side is fighting it: the censors. Innocent people are losing their livelihoods while conservative pundits are blathering about “principles” and “civility.”

I’m thrilled that Torba is playing to win. The question is, why isn’t everyone else?

CNBC tried to lure Gab’s CEO into a trap. He said no. Republicans can learn a lot from this guy. https://t.co/5WtCGCobBS — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 10, 2021

Luckily, Salem Media Group is a Christian media company that doesn’t hate America and I have reached out to Torba to book him on my weekly podcast which you can hear every Friday if you’re a VIP subscriber. I expect to hear from him soon. Then I’m going to help Gab get more exposure and he’s going to help PJM get more readers. See how this works? It’s no different than what the Washington Post and the New York Times have done with David Hogg. Hollywood has an entire award system they built just so they could give their friends awards. We could do that. But we don’t. We keep thinking they’re going to give us a shot at the Pulitzer. Why don’t we just build our own journalism awards? What we need right now is the kind of innovation to break away from the culture of rot that has been forced on us and people like Andrew Torba are showing us how. Be like Torba.

PJMedia is ahead of the curve with our VIP membership which gives you UNCENSORED, never-to-be-deleted by Big Tech, content and supports our efforts to become uncancellable. Sign up today and stick it to the propagandist pagan media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

