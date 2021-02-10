https://noqreport.com/2021/02/10/gab-founder-says-hell-no-longer-do-interviews-with-pagan-media/

Andrew Torba, the founder of Gab.com, an online community where freedom of speech is paramount, says he’s no longer going to be doing interviews with “Paganist” media.

Article by Bob Unruh via WND.

Just last week, Torba announced that as his company has been “deplatformed” by dozens of service providers, including app stores, banks, hosting providers, email servicers and more, he is “transitioning” his platform to Christian businesses, as WND reported.

“I encourage everyone else to do the same. If they are not serving God, they are serving Satan and I’m simply not going to fund that activity,” he said at the time.

Now, a report in PJMedia explains that one of his new practices is to do away with interviews with “Paganist” media outlets.

PJMedia’s Megan Fox explained, “Torba who runs the fastest-growing free-speech social media in America—where you can get verified and they won’t ban you for liking your president—has the answer to our problem with institutionalized bigotry against Republicans.

“The left owns every major media company and has infiltrated every institution in American government and culture (including the board gaming industry),” she explained. So his response is “brilliant and also funny,” she said.

“New PR policy at Gab until further notice,” Torba announced. “If you’re not a Christian reporter or from a Christian media company you will be ignored. All other press statements will be published on our blog for pagan propagandists to pick from.”

New PR policy at Gab until further notice: if you’re not a Christian reporter or from a Christian media company you will be ignored. All other press statements will be published on our blog for pagan propagandists to pick from. — Gab.com (@getongab) February 9, 2021

The PJM report noted “media types” have gone over the edge with the issue, claiming Torba is violating the First Amendment with his decision.

Not so, he explained.

“You are not entitled to my time, pagans! Doesn’t mean you can’t speak freely on Gab though,” he said. “Free association, private company, deal with it.”

Journos are big mad about this 🤣 They are so low IQ that they somehow believe this infringes on their free speech. You are not entitled to my time, pagans! Doesn’t mean you can’t speak freely on Gab though. Free association, private company, deal with it. https://t.co/SsGWXOvBfm — Gab.com (@getongab) February 10, 2021

CNBC tried to lure Gab’s CEO into a trap. He said no. Republicans can learn a lot from this guy. https://t.co/5WtCGCobBS — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 10, 2021

The report noted, “Torba is showing conservatives that they need to think radically differently about surviving this new reality. You can’t conduct business as usual with people who hate you and want you eradicated.”

He is suggesting, the report said, a vaccine against those who want you “to not be able to feed your family.”

The PJM report explained by now, it’s fair to “lump the fake news media into the social justice warrior category. They are activists out to destroy everything you hold dear.”

Earlier, discussing deplatforming, Torba said the problem is that many Christians think that to “be in the world, but not of the world” means giving “our money, time and data” to enemies.

“This has got to stop, right now,” he wrote.

“I am in the process of transitioning every part of my financial expenses to support Christian businesses, Christian media companies, Christian content creators, and Christian people,” he said. “I am done giving my money to The Enemy and funding the destruction of our country and values. I encourage everyone else to do the same. If they are not serving God, they are serving Satan and I’m simply not going to fund that activity.”

He asked his readers to “examine the businesses, brands, and media companies you currently support both financially and with your time. If they are virtue signaling critical theory nonsense or owned by demons you should immediately stop paying them and using their services.”

This, he said, is “about building our own Christian economy. One without cancel culture. One that doesn’t embrace the demonic and degenerate cult religion of critical theory.”4

