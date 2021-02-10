https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgepbush-biden-keystone-energy/2021/02/10/id/1009510

President Joe Biden’s actions against the oil and gas industry, including his cancelation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, have caused a “chilling effect” among the nation’s energy workers, as well as on the industry, and legal remedies will be sought, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush said Wednesday.

“For us, an industry that employs over 400,000 Texans and on average pays over $120,000, this is a lifeblood of our economy,” Bush on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “We’re going to leverage every legal remedy available to the state in finding standing to seek remedy in our federal court system, just as we did during the Obama administration, as Texas has successfully fought back federal overreach over the generations.”

Bush’s comments come as Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Wednesday he and attorneys general from several other states are reviewing their legal options to “protect our residents and sovereign interests.”

The president revoked the Keystone permit on his first day in office, sparking outcry from Republicans and some Democrats over the jobs lost by the move.

“With this flurry of executive order activity, it sends a chilling effect, not only to the industry, but hard-working individuals throughout our country that rely on these jobs to put food on the table, and it’s a meaningful issue for them and is sometimes lost by coastal elites,” Bush said.

In addition to canceling Keystone, Biden also suspended new oil and gas permits for federal lands, leading to complaints from Republicans that the president is pandering to the left concerning environmental causes while endangering energy independence in the United States.

While Bush said he would like to give Biden the benefit of the doubt on the decision, the president has shut the energy industry out of having any meaningful discussions, so he believes “we’re going to have to be in the courts to find redress.”

Bush noted that Democrats also oppose Biden’s move, including four party members in Texas’s U.S. House delegation and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, a Biden supporter.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has also asked Biden to change his decision.

Bush said Texas could lose 120,000 jobs through 2022 because of the suspension of new oil and gas leases, which could also lead to legal action.

