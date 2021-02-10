https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/10/gop-rep-adam-kinzinger-cannot-imagine-how-any-senator-could-vote-against-removal-of-trump/

Wednesday another day of the Senate’s impeachment trial took place with the Dem managers presenting their case, and in the other body of Congress members of the House not involved looked on with great interest. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says there’s a case to convict and… remove?

Hmm:

Now some are just trying to figure out what Trump would be removed from…

Though we can’t be positive about the final vote tally, we can be certain that the vote won’t culminate in Trump’s removal.

