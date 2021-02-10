https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/10/gop-rep-adam-kinzinger-cannot-imagine-how-any-senator-could-vote-against-removal-of-trump/

Wednesday another day of the Senate’s impeachment trial took place with the Dem managers presenting their case, and in the other body of Congress members of the House not involved looked on with great interest. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says there’s a case to convict and… remove?

The prosecution is compelling. Donald Trump incited and directed the insurrection. He knew what he was doing. I cannot imagine how any Senator could vote against removal. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 10, 2021

Hmm:

Who’s going to tell him? https://t.co/msagHetTr3 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 11, 2021

Please, don’t.

I wanna’ see this play out. 😂 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 11, 2021

Now some are just trying to figure out what Trump would be removed from…

He is to be removed? From where? Florida? — Just Mim (@DrivingMim) February 11, 2021

You cannot remove something that is not even there. — Beau (@SaigonBeau) February 11, 2021

😂 Did @RepKinzinger cut & paste this tweet from last year? — GBailey1776 ⚓️ (@GrgeBailey) February 11, 2021

Though we can’t be positive about the final vote tally, we can be certain that the vote won’t culminate in Trump’s removal.

***

