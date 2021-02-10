http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1YklMkrqxSQ/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) stated that the Biden administration’s policies are going to turn the Department of Homeland Security “into a catch and release operation.” And that doing so “empowers cartels to make money, moving human beings for profit across the border, endangering them, endangering American citizens, having them be placed in stash houses.”

Roy said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “What we’re really seeing here is the Department of Homeland Security is going to be turned into a catch and release operation. That’s literally what they’re working to do. That empowers cartels to make money, moving human beings for profit across the border, endangering them, endangering American citizens, having them be placed in stash houses. And, oh, by the way, creating distractions and other channels to move vast quantities of fentanyl and dangerous narcotics into the United States. … This is a crisis of epic proportions that is being driven by political maneuverings by President Biden appeasing his leftist base.”

