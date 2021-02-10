http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1XE8VyfOX1w/

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) weighed in on the previous day’s Senate impeachment proceedings of former President Donald Trump.

Cramer acknowledged that the House impeachment managers made a better case in favor of the constitutionality of impeaching a former president than Trump’s legal team, but said there is a “very steep” hill to climb to prove there is “criminal liability” for inciting an insurrection.

“The president’s team did not make as good an argument against it as House managers made for the constitutional point of Senate jurisdictions. However, even at that, the president’s lawyers made an adequate case,” Cramer told host Maria Bartiromo. “While not as flashy and perhaps as complete as the managers, it was still an adequate case, so I stand by that. I do think that you know in terms of the hill that the managers have to climb is still very steep and it’s very high — not just because, you know, at least 44 of us think this is unconstitutional exercise altogether, but because I think that the line between, you know criminal liability, and firing up a crowd is you know a pretty tough, I think, cause and effect to make for insurrection.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

