https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538347-gop-senators-call-capitol-riot-videos-disturbing-powerful-graphic

Republican senators say they were riveted by new video from the House impeachment managers showing the attacks on the Capitol, and how close rioters got to lawmakers.

The House managers, as part of their presentation on Wednesday, showed never-before-seen video of lawmakers and Vice President Pence evacuating the Senate chamber, as well as close calls for Senate Democratic Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerTrump lawyer says Roberts’ absence creates conflict of interest for Democrats Budget reconciliation may be the only hope for lower drug prices LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Begala: Trump represented by ‘Meandering and Furious’ Senate votes trial constitutional; six Republicans vote ‘yes’ MORE (R-Utah).

The videos appeared to emotionally resonate with GOP senators, though not necessarily sway their final decision on convicting Trump. Most senators were in the chamber when it was locked down on Jan. 6 as rioters breached the building and effectively watched their own escape as part of the House presentation.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Begala: Trump represented by ‘Meandering and Furious’ GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense MORE (Maine), a key swing vote, stressed that she hadn’t made a final decision but called the House presentation “riveting” and “compelling.”

“It was reliving that day with some additional detail that just reinforces my belief that it was a terrible day for our country and that there’s no doubt that it was an attempt to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes,” Collins said.

The chamber while the videos played, she added, was “extremely quiet, you could have heard a pin drop.”

Asked for his reaction to the videos, Sen. Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranOvernight Defense: Pentagon says extremist groups ‘very aggressively recruit’ troops | Capitol Guard deployment estimated at 3M | No US combat deaths in Afghanistan for a year | VA secretary confirmed Senate confirms Denis McDonough to lead VA under Biden Senate signals broad support for more targeted coronavirus relief checks MORE (R-Kansas), described the attack as “graphic” and “disgusting.”

“It was a terrible set of circumstances and a heart-wrenching set of videos,” Moran said.

Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanOvernight Health Care: White House to ship coronavirus vaccines directly to community health centers | WHO: ‘Unlikely’ that COVID-19 came from a lab | Uber and Walgreens to offer free rides to COVID vaccine sites Tanden seeks to defuse GOP tensions over tweets Tanden apologizes for tweets disparaging GOP MORE (R-Ohio) said watching the footage was “reliving a horrible day, a horrible day.”

“That’s, that’s not easy. …I talked to some leadership staff they were, you know, in their offices and people were banging on the doors. And that was, that was a lot more frightening,” Portman said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Begala: Trump represented by ‘Meandering and Furious’ GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense MORE (R-Alaska), another potential swing vote, called the videos “disturbing.”

“I’m angry. I’m disturbed. I’m sad. As you say, we’re reliving this,” she said.

Murkowksi, like Collins, said she had not made a decision on how she will vote but that she believed the House impeachment managers were making a “strong case” and that the evidence presented so far is “pretty damning.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense GOP senator says House impeachment arguments were ‘persuasive’ MORE (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, warned senators before the presentation that it woudl include harrowing and sometimes graphic material.

House impeachment managers then walked through a detailed presentation of how rioters got into the building and drilled home how close they got to lawmakers.

The footage included videos of Pence and then subsequently senators evacuating as rioters were already on the second floor of the Capitol, close by the entrance to the Senate chamber.

Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate advances nomination of Biden EPA pick Regan | Study: Fossil fuel air pollution linked to 1 in 5 deaths worldwide | Biden gets more time to decide on Dakota Access Pipeline Senate advances nomination of Biden EPA pick Regan Inside America’s most dysfunctional legislative body MORE (R-Alaska), said he felt “angry” watching the new footage.”

“It’s intense, right, a lot of us remember it from our perspective. But you get different perspectives. So, it’s a bad day, no doubt about it,” he said.

Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesCentrist Democrats pose major problem for progressives Overnight Energy: Biden faces calls to shut down Dakota Access pipeline | Hackers breach, attempt to poison Florida city’s water supply | Daines seeks to block Haaland confirmation to Interior The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-Mont.) declined to say if the videos changed his thinking about the final vote on convicting or acquitting Trump, but said the House presentation “brings back all the horrible memories of that day.”

In another not-seen-before clip, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and an aide appear to be walking toward the House side of the Capitol. Officer Eugene Goodman stops them, and Romney turns to run back toward the Senate chamber.

“It was obviously very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to. It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional,” Romney told reporters, adding that he was not aware how close he came to rioters.

Romney appeared to recount his experience to Portman and Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonSenate approves organizing resolution for second Trump trial LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-Rwis.) once the Senate reconvened, pointing to Goodman as he spoke to the two other GOP senators. Portman then went over to Goodman and fist-bumped him.

Romney subsequently had a conversation with Goodman.

“I expressed my appreciation to him for coming to my aid. Getting me back into the path of safety,” Romney said.

Romney said that he was on his way to workspace he has in the Capitol after being alerted that rioters were in the building, but that Goodman directed him to go back to the chamber.

Even as Republicans appeared moved by the videos, it’s unlikely that there would be enough to vote to convict Trump. If every Democrat votes to convict they would need 17 GOP senators. Only a handful are viewed as a potential swing votes.

But Republicans acknowledge that the House impeachment managers have done a good job making their case.

“These guys were, I think they were very effective. And I’ll see what kind of arguments the defense put out. But yeah, I’m going to listen and draw conclusions when it’s all done,” said Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneThe GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ Senate eyes speedy Trump impeachment trial House votes to kick Greene off committees over embrace of conspiracy theories MORE (R-S.D.).

“I think they’ve done a good job connecting the dots,” he added. “The President’s twitter feed is a matter of public record and they’ve done, like I said, an effective job of going back several months and just showing that public record.”

Updated at 8:13 p.m.

