Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamSenate sets hearing for Garland’s attorney general nomination Cassidy calls Trump attorneys ‘disorganized’ after surprise vote to proceed with trial OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate advances nomination of Biden EPA pick Regan | Study: Fossil fuel air pollution linked to 1 in 5 deaths worldwide | Biden gets more time to decide on Dakota Access Pipeline MORE (R-S.C.), one of former President Trump Donald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE’s closest Senate allies, reassured Trump Tuesday evening that he will be acquitted on a charge of inciting an insurrection, even though his lawyers received bad reviews after opening arguments.

“I think his team will do better, can do better,” Graham told reporters, summarizing his conversation with Trump. “I reinforced to the president, the case is over. It’s just a matter of getting the final verdict now.”

Graham made his confident prediction after 44 Republican senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Video stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day Trump lawyer says Roberts’ absence creates conflict of interest for Democrats MORE (R-Ky.), voted against proceeding with a trial that Trump’s defense team argued was unconstitutional.

Graham said Trump didn’t appear to be frustrated with the opening arguments, even though CNN reported Tuesday that he was close to screaming at the television while watching his lawyer Bruce Castor deliver a meandering opening statement.

“Well, not, no, not particularly,” Graham said when asked if he sensed frustration on the part of the former commander in chief. “We mostly talked about the vote, and I said we had 44 people saying it’s not constitutional.”

A key development Tuesday was Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Trump unhappy with his impeachment trial defense after day one: reports MORE’s (R-La.) vote to proceed with the trial after voting two weeks ago in support of a motion made by Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Louisiana GOP rebukes Cassidy over vote saying Trump trial constitutional Video stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day MORE (R-Ky.) declaring the trial unconstitutional.

Cassidy later criticized Trump’s defense team as “disorganized” and “unfocused.”

“It was disorganized, random, had nothing — they talked about many things, but they didn’t talk about the issue at hand,” he said.

Graham, however, predicted that not all of the GOP senators who voted to proceed with the trial will also vote at the end of the trial to convict Trump, which — if successful — would set up a subsequent vote to bar him from holding future office.

“I think the vote for not guilty will probably grow beyond 44,” he said.

“I respect Bill. He’s a really good senator. He’s done a great job up here,” he added when asked about the backlash from Trump supporters against Cassidy’s vote.

“People are emotional about President Trump,” he noted. “I’m sure Bill will be fine. He will vote his conscience at the end of the day. Let’s just see how he votes when it’s all said and done.”

