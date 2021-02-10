https://twitchy.com/brads-313037/2021/02/10/great-job-transcribing-nbc-news-praises-biden-administration-for-vaccine-rollout-plan-that-trump-put-in-place/

We all saw this coming, but the only surprise has been in how fast it is arriving.

Many of us predicted that the Biden vaccination program would essentially be taking the Trump efforts and repackaging them, and slapping a ”Biden” label on the front. CNN took the first shift when they reported (reported here = ”Lied”) that Trump left Biden no vaccine distribution program and he would have to build his own from the ground up.

That report was so laughably inept that not only was it disproven before lunch that same day, but Dr. Anthony Fauci disputed it in a later news conference and even Chris Cuomo corrected his network’s own story that evening.

Now NBC is ready to take the pass of the baton. Geoff Bennett has the scorching new hot take that Joe Biden has been successful already with his ”rollout plan”.

NEW: Biden admin on track to meet goal of 100M coronavirus shots in first 100 days https://t.co/SXgiDwwnu3 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) February 10, 2021

The notable incurious tone of this report did not go unnoticed. The steno-pool is well-staffed today.

Well done. You did a great job transcribing the Biden Press release. 🙄 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) February 10, 2021

This is to be the case going forward, as the press has taken the position that Biden will always be telling the truth, so there is no need to investigate things further. A White House press release is more than sufficient sourcing.

Incredible leadership and

team effort. So grateful. 🇺🇸 — sarah kerrigan (@pocantico98) February 10, 2021

Was this written on Jan 20? — Forum Non (@ForumNon) February 10, 2021

They are taking credit for currently seeing 1.1 million to 1.5 million vaccines a day. Certainly solid figures to have to meet his goal of 100 million. The issue? Before Biden’s inauguration, we were seeing those numbers already, with the running average already promising to hit 100 million in time. Biden could have done nothing and he would meet his goal.

Operation Warp Speed. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 10, 2021

FTR: The Trump administration was doing 1,000,000 a day so what that means is that Joe is continuing what Donald was doing. Keep it up the good work. — benwaxman (@benwaxman) February 10, 2021

If he just sustained Trump’s level of daily vaccines, he would get to more than 150 million in 100 days. You fell into their trap of setting a low bar and doing exactly zero research into where we stood when they set that bar. — Dave Wille (@dave_wille) February 10, 2021

I think you just read off of the newly issued mission statements from the major news outlets.

Man that’s great BUT I think I heard that goal

from somewhere before ??? pic.twitter.com/DoezOIKBTD — JDodgerSamaro (@j_samaro) February 10, 2021

Promises made – Promises kept 😜 — Laura (@SiggysACLL) February 10, 2021

Sure – just appropriated promises.

May as well have been. They have a template in the press and it is being followed to the letter at the moment.

RT:@guybenson 1.6 million shots were administered on his Inauguration Day. He inherited a process already on track to blow his “goal” out of the water.#JournalismIsDead pic.twitter.com/JVqtmdH2NK — CathleenO (@cmortolani) February 10, 2021

This is going to be the case for at least 4 years.

