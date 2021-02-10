https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/fox-news-expands-greg-gutfeld-190126386.html

Fox News is expanding The Greg Gutfeld Show to weeknights at 11 p.m. ET, making a rare effort to reach late-night viewers with a comedic show with the outspoken host.

The show will take the place of Fox News @ Night, anchored by Shannon Bream, which will move to the midnight slot.

Fox News said that Gutfeld, who headlines a show on Saturday night, will launch on weekdays in the second quarter. The network has not announced a replacement for Gutfeld’s weekend show.

The move is also the latest sign of Fox News expanding its nightly opinion and commentary. It recently shifted a 7 p.m. ET newscast, The Story with Martha MacCallum, in favor of Fox News Primetime, with a rotating group of hosts.

Gutfeld joined Fox News in 2007, and also serves as one of the co-hosts of The Five. He will continue in that role.

The Greg Gutfeld Show, which launched in 2015, has featured some of what other late-night shows do — monologues and parodies of current events. But many of the late-night personalities in recent years have shown their leftward bent, particularly in the chaos of the Trump years.

By contrast, Gutfeld has drawn attention for some of his defenses of Trump. After Trump’s phone call with Georgia election officials leaked, leading to stories that the then-president was trying to pressure them into overturning election results, Gutfeld called it “another cut-and-paste media ruse, a Covington kid special. If you don’t see the context, you agree with the lie. But listen to the whole thing and you find that Trump’s just a pissed off coach arguing with the umps over a bad call that cost the series. He’s me when I don’t get what I ordered from GrubHub. He’s teed off but he’s no mob boss.”

Gutfeld describes himself as a libertarian. According to the network, The Greg Gutfeld Show drew an average of 400,000 viewers last year in the 25-54 demo, making it the most-watched cable news weekend show with that age group. It averaged about 2.5 million total viewers. The show has had more success than a previous attempt to create late-night comedy. In 2007, the network tried out a satire show called The 1/2 Hour News Hour.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement, “Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday timeslot. With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late night television stars.”

