OPINION

This article contains commentary which reflects the author's opinion

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain sent shockwaves this week when he made quite the comment about the next two presidential elections.

Klain shared — and subsequently deleted — a tweet by The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin calling for a Harris-Pete Buttigieg 2028 ticket.

Rubin’s tweet was in response to a video clip of Pete Buttigieg doing an interview on ABC News, where he spoke about being confirmed as the transportation secretary.

“You’ve got Moody’s saying that we could have 4 million fewer jobs if we don’t act now. And we’re operating in a time of historically low-interest rates,” Buttigieg said in the ABC interview.

He added: “This is a moment where the greatest risk we could take, as the president has said, is not the risk of doing too much, it’s the risk of doing too little.”

Here’s Biden speaking on Friday, as per a White House transcript:

“The simple truth is, if we make these investments now, with interest rates at historic lows, we’ll generate more growth, higher incomes, a stronger economy, and our nation’s finances will be in a stronger position as well. And the payoff won’t just be in jobs but in our global competitiveness as well — because we’ll be regaining our economic strength faster. So, the way I see it: The biggest risk is not going too big, if we go — it’s if we go too small.”

Then, Klain retweeted Rubin’s tweet about Harris and Buttigieg running together in 2028.

Below is a screenshot of the tweet that he retweeted before deleting it:

Klain’s tweet offers two important messages.

First, he’s saying that President Joe Biden will run again in 2024 and win — which is debatable. But it goes against rumors and speculation that Biden will only be a one-term president.

Secondly, Klain’s tweet sort of tips Democrats hand and shows that they would like to see Vice President Kamala Harris run for president after Biden leaves office.

That said, the fact anyone would consider Buttigieg in the running to be the vice president is laughable.

He didn’t come close to winning the Democratic nomination when he ran for president in 2020.

And, for the sake of fairness, Klain has ties to Harris, so it makes sense that he would want to see her continue to move up the latter.

The Democratic operative previously worked as a senior adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign and served as the former vice president’s chief of staff within the Obama administration from 2009 to 2011.

Klain was considered a frontrunner for the role due to his long working relationship with the president-elect. He advised Biden during his previous presidential runs in 1988 and 2008.

As White House chief of staff, Klain will play an instrumental role in crafting and executing the Biden administration’s policy goals, including its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President Barack Obama tasked Klain to lead government response to the Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2015.

Here’s the best part: Klain worked as chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore in Bill Clinton’s White House, and we all remember how that ended.

