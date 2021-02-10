https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/10/harvard-david-hogg-tries-fails-to-troll-inserectionists-with-his-goodpillow-and-then-fails-again-with-thread-about-haters/

Far be it for us to make fun of David Hogg for trying to build a progressive pillow company (c’mon, there are lots and lots of jokes to be made with that phrase right there) but his going to Harvard and not being able to spell ‘insurrectionist’ while trying to troll people with his proggy pillow?

Yeah, that’s begging for us to make fun of:

Oh my indeed.

Harvard sure can pick ’em. Yup.

Apparently, David has been getting quite a bit of pushback on his pillow so he wrote a thread about people ‘hating them’ for trying to make the world a better place and they will prove them wrong.

Pretty sure people making fun of his pillow aren’t hating on him or making fun of him for trying to make the world a better place. It really stems from the notion that he thinks this will ‘show’ Mike Lindell but whatever makes him feel better about his spelling.

To all the people that hate us for trying to make the world a better place I hope you get the help you need because happiness is not gonna come from hate. It comes from working hard, doing good and having great friends. Hate all you want- we will prove you wrong. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 10, 2021

Thanks for keeping my chin up @williamlegate and all my other friends that have reached out I love you all so much and it’s experiencing how that love has made me a better person that I know it can also change the world and we plan on it 😉 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 10, 2021

Pillows can change the world.

Or something.

Hey, we’re trying to be supportive and stuff.

Weird tweet. Seems your whole objective in life is to show up someone else for his beliefs. Some might call that hate, certainly vindictiveness. Pretty sure that pillow guy was just trying to make the world a better place, yet your hatred won’t allow you to see that. — Being Squeezed Empty by the Woke Collective (@jimkaldem) February 10, 2021

That. ^

Hogg and his pillow … sounds like a children’s book, yes?

***

