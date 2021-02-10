https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/help-ashli-babbitts-legal-team-identify-person-interest-described-appalling-behavior-police-shot/

It’s been more than a month since unarmed Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed in the US Capitol. Investigators have recommended no charges for Capitol police officer who fired the shots. However, we still don’t know why his name is kept under wraps.

The shooting of pro-Trump protester, Ashli Babbitt, remains under investigation by the DC Metropolitan Police, the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, and civil rights prosecutors, a routine process for shootings involving the Capitol Police.

Last night The Gateway Pundit posted about Babbit’s legal team requesting the public’s help in identifying people of interest.

Ashli Babbitt’s Legal Team contacted The Gateway Pundit on Wednesday. They told us they need help identifying a man who attempted to render medical assistance to Ashli Babbitt.

They believe he has important information to share.

Person of Interest

Referred to as “Medic”

In a National File interview that was posted on YouTube, the “Medic” told reporters the police on the scene would not allow him to apply medical aid because they were trained. Ashli Babbitt received no medical attention from the “trained” police. Instead, they carried her down the stairs upside down with a gunshot wound. Officers then stepped in her blood and threw a pair of rubber gloves and a beanie over it.

(154) EYEWITNESS Says “Man in Suit” Shot Capitol Breech Victim – YouTube

The “Medic” owns a media company by the name of Parrot Productions.



He is pictured in a ‘Parrot Media” jacket just after the deadly shooting of Ashli Babbitt.

If you have information or can identify him contact

