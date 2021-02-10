https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/go-cdc-study-finds-two-masks-better-one-just-one-week-fauci-backtracks-wearing-multiple-face-masks/

A new CDC study found wearing two face masks are better than one in slowing the spread of Covid-19.

This new government study on double masking was released one week after Dr. Fauci backtracked on the insane idea of wearing multiple masks.

ABC News reported:

U.S. government researchers found that wearing two masks are better than one in slowing coronavirus spread, but health officials stopped short of recommending that everyone double up. TRENDING: MUST READ: Democrats Were ONLY Able to “Win” in 2020 By Breaking Chain of Custody Laws in EVERY SWING STATE The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported the results of a lab experiment that spaced two artificial heads 6 feet from each other and checked to see how many coronavirus-sized particles spewed by one were inhaled by the other. The researchers found that wearing one mask — surgical or cloth — blocked around 40% of the particles coming toward the head that was breathing in. When a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked. When both the exhaling and inhaling heads were double-masked, more than 95% of the particles were blocked, said the CDC’s Dr. John Brooks.

Here’s a brief history on mask recommendations given by Fauci and the CDC in the last several months:

On March, 8 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci advised healthy Americans against wearing face masks.

In April 2020 — The CDC said Americans should be wearing face masks for the COVID.

In May 2020 — Dr. Anthony Fauci and the New England Journal of Medicine have admitted that masks are little more than symbols. Virtue signaling.

On January 25, 2021 — Dr. Fauci told healthy Americans to wear two masks instead of one.

On January 31, 2021 —Last weekend Dr. Fauci backtracked on that insane idea of wearing multiple masks.

Fauci on double masking: “There’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference” pic.twitter.com/ptVivQfuwt — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) January 31, 2021

Here we are just over a week later and the CDC is claiming two masks are better than one.

Had enough yet, America?

