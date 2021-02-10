https://www.theblaze.com/news/high-powered-explosives-missing-from-marine-base

High-powered explosives have gone missing from Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County, California.

Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of the explosives, as well as seeking their whereabouts.

What are the details?

According to KGTV-TV, the missing explosives were possibly stolen from the base, and a reward is being offered for their discovery.

“Sources report that approximately 10 pounds of Composition C-4 disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks ago,” KGTV reported. “They also believe the manufactured plastic explosives may have been stolen.”

According to CNN, the Naval Criminal Investigative Services is investigating the incident.

Jeff Houston with NCIS Public Affairs told CNN that “[o]ut of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations.”

The Mercury News reported Wednesday that members of the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and area law enforcement were notified that explosives were missing from the base, “but their assistance [in investigating the incident] was not requested.”

Thousands of Marines have been at the base since Jan. 15 — all participating in combat training exercises — according to KESQ-TV. The current training is set to conclude on Feb. 18.

The unit’s commanding officer is reportedly considering extending the training exercise until the explosives are found, KGTV reported.

What else?

According to the Marine Corps Times, Marine Capt. Zachary Colvin, a spokesperson for the base, said that despite the missing explosives, the base is not on lockdown at the time of this reporting.

The Marine Corps Times also reported that North Carolina’s 2nd Marine Division — which is based out of Camp Lejeune — and 2nd Marine Air Wing — which is based out of Cherry Point — are both currently at the base for training exercises at this time.

