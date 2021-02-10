https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2021/02/10/High-school-letter-jacket-lost-in-2013-flood-returned-to-Colorado-woman/2981612990786/

Feb. 10 (UPI) — A Colorado woman whose childhood home was lost in a 2013 flood was reunited with her high school letter jacket years later when it was found by a woman searching for her missing goat.

The St. Vrain Valley School District said Emily McMurtrey of Berthoud was wandering her rented property a few miles from Lyons in search of her runaway goat when she found the badly damaged Lyons Middle Senior High letter jacket.

McMurtrey, suspecting the jacket had been lost in the 2013 flood, turned the jacket over to the school district in the hopes of finding its owner.

District officials said the letters “a-i-m-e” were still visible on the jacket, and those combined with the pins and athletic track patches helped them identify the owner as Jaime Weber.

Weber said the jacket had been in her parents’ home when the 2013 flood caused it to be swallowed by a creek.

The district said it is now planning to issue Weber a new jacket with all of the same patches and pins.

