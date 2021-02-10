https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538363-clinton-trump-acquittal-will-be-because-the-jury-includes-his-co-conspirators

Former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTanden seeks to defuse GOP tensions over tweets Google expands election security aid for federal, state campaigns What I learned in 19 weeks of working with progressive Democrats MORE suggested in a tweet Wednesday that an acquittal in former President Trump Donald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE’s impeachment trial would only come as a result of “the jury includ[ing] his co-conspirators.”

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators,” Clinton tweeted Wednesday.

Clinton’s tweet came after the second day of arguments from House impeachment managers before the Senate. Reps. David Cicilline David CicillineVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial House formally sends impeachment to Senate, putting Trump on trial for Capitol riot MORE (D-R.I.) and Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroTwo GOP legislators in Ohio want to declare annual state holiday honoring Trump House formally sends impeachment to Senate, putting Trump on trial for Capitol riot Sunday shows preview: Washington prepares for an inauguration and impeachment; coronavirus surges across the US MORE (D-Texas) attempted to draw a direct line between the rioters and the former president, citing at least one person reading a tweet from Trump attacking the vice president over a megaphone during the riot.

Impeachment managers also introduced never-before-seen footage of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman apparently directing Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Begala: Trump represented by ‘Meandering and Furious’ Senate votes trial constitutional; six Republicans vote ‘yes’ MORE (R-Utah) away from the House side of the Capitol.

Romney later told reporters he had been unaware of his proximity to the rioters before viewing the footage, saying “It was obviously very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to. It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional.”

The Senate is unlikely to secure the two-thirds majority necessary to convict the former president, which would bar him from holding office again. However, after only five Republicans voted that the trial itself was constitutional earlier this year, Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Trump unhappy with his impeachment trial defense after day one: reports MORE (R-La.) joined them this week.

