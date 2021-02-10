https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/heroism-restraint-saved-lives-attorney-speaks-police-lieutenant-shot-killed-ashli-babbit-lawyers/

It’s been more than a month since unarmed Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed in the US Capitol. Investigators have recommended no charges for Capitol police officer who fired the shots. However, we still don’t know why his name is kept under wraps.

The shooting of pro-Trump protester, Ashli Babbitt, remains under investigation by the DC Metropolitan Police, the US Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC, and civil rights prosecutors, a routine process for shootings involving the Capitol Police.

We can confirm after speaking to the lawyers for the Babbit family that the Capitol Hill Police Lieutenant lawyered up since the shooting.

Babbit was shot in cold blood and was unarmed.

The attorney for the shooter told reporters recently that their client’s “heroism and his restraint” saved lives.

Seriously?

Attorney Mark Schamel posted a statement this week on the Lowenstein Sandler website.

Mark E. Schamel, Washington, D.C.-based partner in Lowenstein’s White Collar Criminal Defense group, represents the Capitol Police officer accused of shooting a rioter who was part of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Speaking to the The Wall Street Journal about the possibility of charges against his client, Schamel says: “Without question he should be cleared. … There’s no way to look at the evidence and think he’s anything but a hero.”

CNN quotes Schamel as well: “In every analysis, this was an absolutely justified use of force.” The story is also featured on NBC News, WHDH News Boston, and RT.com, where he adds: “I think it’s his heroism and his restraint that saved lives.”

