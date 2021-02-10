http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yBIEqq0E1BI/

Hollywood is lending out classic movie characters to the government to encourage Americans to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Such classic creations as Harry Potter, the Hobbits from the Lord of the Rings films, Neo from The Matrix and superheroes such as The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman are featured in familiar action scenes with CGI masks.

“Here’s looking at you kid,” says “Casablanca” character Rick in the iconic scene, toasting Ilsa while both characters are depicted with CGI masks.

Even the villains have masks including Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series, Pennywise from “It,” the Joker, and Dr. Evil.

Warner Brothers announced Wednesday they had teamed up with the Ad Council and the Centers for Disease Control for the ad campaign that they plan to run on their digital platforms.

“We hope that by seeing some of our favorite heroes and characters masked up, our fans will follow suit,” Senior VP of corporate social responsibility at WarnerMedia Dennis Williams said in a statement.

“Let’s get back to doing our favorite things, whatever that might be,” the ad urges. “Slow the spread. Mask up America.”

President and CEO of the Ad Council Lisa Sherman thanked Warner for joining the government’s mask campaign.

“We know that face masks continue to be one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves against the virus and we’re truly grateful to Warner for lending their talent and iconic films to support to this critical message,” Sherman said in a statement.

