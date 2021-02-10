https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/house-impeachment-manager-joaquin-castro-says-president-trump-left-everyone-in-this-capitol-for-dead/

The House impeachment managers aren’t holding back Wednesday in their prosecution of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection. Rep. Joaquin Castro is up and is arguing that by not calling in the National Guard to help, Trump “left everyone in this Capitol for dead.”

Look, the actions of the mob that day were horrific, but Democrats are really banking on the fact that Trump was fully aware of what was going on, encouraged it, and then allowed it to continue; he “summoned a mob” to kill Mike Pence, according to Nicolle Wallace.

