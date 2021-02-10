https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/10/house-impeachment-manager-joaquin-castro-says-president-trump-left-everyone-in-this-capitol-for-dead/

The House impeachment managers aren’t holding back Wednesday in their prosecution of former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection. Rep. Joaquin Castro is up and is arguing that by not calling in the National Guard to help, Trump “left everyone in this Capitol for dead.”

Castro: Not until 4:17pm, 3 1/2 hours after the attack started, did Trump post a video saying they should go home and he loves them and they are very special. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) February 11, 2021

Joacquin Castro:

“The bloodiest attack on our capitol since 1812… and our commander in chief was just watching for hours, refusing to send help…

On January 6, President Trump left everyone in this capitol for dead.” — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) February 11, 2021

.@JoaquinCastrotx: “Senators, you have all seen the evidence. On January 6, President Trump left everyone in this Capitol for dead.” #ImpeachmentTrial — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 11, 2021

“President Trump left everyone in this Capitol for dead.” — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) February 11, 2021

Dem Hse impeachment mgr Castro on the flr: On January 6, President Trump left everyone in this Capitol for dead — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 11, 2021

“There’s a lot that we don’t know yet about what happened that day.” @JoaquinCastrotx Then why are we here? If you can impeach a president after he leaves office you can take the time to do a proper inquiry first, with due process and all the evidence first #ImpeachmentTrial — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 11, 2021

Look, the actions of the mob that day were horrific, but Democrats are really banking on the fact that Trump was fully aware of what was going on, encouraged it, and then allowed it to continue; he “summoned a mob” to kill Mike Pence, according to Nicolle Wallace.

Wow, salacious much — harley bailey (@harleybailey1) February 11, 2021

The gaslighting is amazing — Scott Berg (@cutshot49) February 11, 2021

Drama much! — HappyGirl (@JL42789377) February 11, 2021

Pearl Clutching on Steroids. — Champagne Girl (@iheartmesnil) February 11, 2021

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says President Trump ‘summoned a mob to kill his vice president’ https://t.co/RRfLHIyi9d — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 11, 2021

