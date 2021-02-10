https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602538605db3705aa0aa0a2a
A drop in new Covid-19 infections across Europe should not give people a “false sense of security”, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional chief has warned, adding that the spread of new varia…
Authorities in Texas say a police officer shot and killed a 21-year-old man who was holding two people hostage inside of an Austin home…
At least 20 Israeli nationals, including individuals in the defense industry, have been detained as part of an investigation into illegal weapons sales to an unspecified Asian country, security offici…