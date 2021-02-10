https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538357-impeachment-trial-descends-into-chaos-over-lee-objection

The second day of former President TrumpDonald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE‘s impeachment trial ended in chaos after an effort by Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSenate approves organizing resolution for second Trump trial LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial The GOP’s impeachment ‘prisoner’s dilemma’ MORE (R-Utah) to remove remarks by the House impeachment managers from the official record sparked widespread confusion.

After the House managers announced they were wrapping up for the day, Lee stood at his desk on the Senate floor and asked to strike comments made by the House lawmakers that related to him.

“Statements were attributed to me moments ago by the House impeachment managers. Statements relating to the content of conversations between a phone call involving President Trump and Sen. Tuberville were not made by me. They’re not accurate, and they’re contrary to fact. I move pursuant to Rule 16 that they be stricken from the record,” Lee said.

Lee appeared to be referencing statements made by Rep. David Cicilline David CicillineVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial House formally sends impeachment to Senate, putting Trump on trial for Capitol riot MORE (D-R.I.), who, while giving part of the House managers’ presentation, said former President Trump tried to call Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) on Jan. 6 and instead called Lee.

Lee previously told the Deseret News, in an article published January 7, that Trump called him on Jan. 6 thinking he was calling Tuberville. Lee, according to the article, also said that he stood by while they were speaking so that he didn’t lose his phone.

“Sen. Lee described it. He had just ended a prayer with his colleagues here in the Senate chamber, and the phone rang. It was Donald Trump. Sen. Lee explains that the phone call goes something like this. ‘Hey, Tommy,’ Trump asks. Sen. Lee says, ‘This isn’t Tommy.’ He hands the phone to Sen. Tuberville,” Cicilline said.

“Sen. Lee then confirmed that he stood by as Sen. Tuberville and President Trump spoke on the phone. And on that call, Donald Trump reportedly asked Sen. Tuberville to make additional objections to the certification process,” he continued.

Even before he stood up to make his motion, Lee appeared visibly angry by the remarks. He was spotted at his desk ripping off a sheet of paper from a legal pad and writing, “This is not what happened.” He handed the paper to David Schoen, one of Trump’s lawyers.

Sen. Patrick Leahy Patrick Joseph LeahyTrump lawyer says Roberts’ absence creates conflict of interest for Democrats Chief Justice Roberts is paving the way for Trump to claim his trial is unconstitutional LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial MORE (D-Vt.), who is presiding over the trial, appeared to disagree with Lee’s request once he made the objection based on information he got from Senate staff.

The kerfuffle quickly sparked widespread confusion, with senators trying to figure out what Lee was saying wasn’t accurate and what Lee was forcing a vote on. The situation was complicated by Leahy’s mic appearing faulty at times.

Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate advances nomination of Biden EPA pick Regan | Study: Fossil fuel air pollution linked to 1 in 5 deaths worldwide | Biden gets more time to decide on Dakota Access Pipeline Senate advances nomination of Biden EPA pick Regan MORE (R-Miss.) asked Leahy what senators would be voting on. When Leahy repeated himself, Lee jumped in again to argue that they weren’t addressing his request that statements made by the House impeachment managers be stricken from the official record.

“That is not my motion. … What I asked was — statements were attributed to me repeatedly, as to which I have personal knowledge because I am the source. They are not true,” Lee said.

Republicans could be overheard yelling, “Hear! Hear!” after Lee finished speaking. Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate advances nomination of Biden EPA pick Regan | Study: Fossil fuel air pollution linked to 1 in 5 deaths worldwide | Biden gets more time to decide on Dakota Access Pipeline Manchin urges Biden to reverse on Keystone pipeline Sanders says Biden sees progressives as ‘strong part of his coalition’ MORE (D-W.Va.) also jumped in at that point, and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTrump lawyer says Roberts’ absence creates conflict of interest for Democrats Budget reconciliation may be the only hope for lower drug prices LIVE COVERAGE: Senate opens Trump’s second impeachment trial MORE (D-N.Y.) could be overheard on a hot mic asking, “Who is talking? Joe? What is he doing?”

As Leahy appeared to move toward a vote, Manchin cut in again.

“Let him explain. Please let him explain. … Why was it false?” Manchin said.

Lee indicated he would be willing to answer Manchin’s question. Leahy said the debate was not in order, but senators yelled that they couldn’t hear him.

Schumer cut in to try to get clarification on what was being voted on. Amid more confusion, he hit pause on the trial “while we work this out.”

When the Senate reconvened, Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense GOP senator says House impeachment arguments were ‘persuasive’ MORE (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, announced that they were agreeing to Lee’s request to strike the record.

“Mr. Cicilline correctly and accurately quoted a newspaper account, which the distinguished senator has taken an objection to, so we’re happy to withdraw it,” Raskin said.

“This is much ado about nothing because it’s not critical in any way to our case,” Raskin said before leaving the podium.

Lee, however, appeared unsatisfied, shooting back, “You’re not the one being cited as a witness, sir.”

