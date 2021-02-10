https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/robert-f-kennedy-jr-kicked-instagram-coronavirus-vaccine-misinformation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Instagram has banned Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, for posting what the social media platform has found to be misinformation about vaccine safety and COVID-19.

Kennedy Jr. frequently posts claims about vaccines and uses his social media pages to post about large pharmaceutical firms and environmental health concerns, according to the Associated Press.

“We removed this account for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said Thursday.

The Children’s Health Defense, an organization founded by Kennedy that focuses on vaccines, has not respond to requests for comment from the wire service.

n a late January post, Kennedy described COVID vaccines approved by the FDA on an emergency basis and now being administered in the U.S. as posing a potential danger.

The suspension of Kennedy Jr.’s Instagram account comes just days after Facebook announced it would step up efforts to block what it found to be vaccine misinformation.

Kennedy Jr.’s Facebook page as of Thursday afternoon was still active.

