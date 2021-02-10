https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/it-would-be-nice-if-nba-owners-like-mark-cuban-were-as-tough-on-china-as-they-are-on-the-national-anthem/

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban ordered the National Anthem not to be played prior to home games at the American Airlines arena:

NO MORE ANTHEM: Dallas Mavericks owner and Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban has decided that the team will no longer play the national anthem prior to games. https://t.co/Sy2aZUzLlU — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 10, 2021

“What a jerk”:

@axios reports #DallasMavericks no longer play national anthem before games- per @mcuban.

What a jerk — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) February 10, 2021

He reportedly consulting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the move:

The Dallas Mavericks have stopped playing the national anthem before home games and do not plan to resume the tradition to play the national anthem before games in the future. Mark Cuban made the decision after consulting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. https://t.co/1rgEIATgnQ — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) February 10, 2021

Note that these same NBA owners will still not take a stand against China:

His ass kissing of the planets most oppressive and genocidal government on the planet has gotten a pass beyond explanation. It renders him 100% impotent in any conversation about integrity, morals, ethics and honor. — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) February 10, 2021

“Says a lot”:

Mark Cuban: • Okay doing business with China despite their concentration camps where women have been tortured and raped with batons forced into their vaginas • Not okay with the national anthem for the country that made him a billionaire playing before NBA games Says a lot. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 10, 2021

You see, we have to “pick our battles.” From The Hill in October 2020 on why Cuban is okay doing business with China:

Mark Cuban declared that he is against human rights violations around the world, including in China, with the Dallas Mavericks owner adding during a podcast interview with Megyn Kelly airing on Monday that he is “OK doing business with China” because “we have to pick our battles.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called the move “an embarrassment to Texas”:

@mcuban Your decision to cancel our National Anthem at @dallasmavs games is a slap in the face to every American & an embarrassment to Texas. Sell the franchise & some Texas Patriots will buy it. We ARE the land of free & the home of the brave. https://t.co/mkDszFoxJa — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) February 10, 2021

Well, what did you think would happen to Texas when you welcome all these libs into the state?

Transplant @mcuban is once again trying to impose liberal values on Texas. We respect our country here in the great state Mark, you should try it. https://t.co/RErhfNLTRe — Texas Federation of College Republicans (@txfcr) February 10, 2021

LOL:

Texas Republicans are leaving for California where they still play the national anthem https://t.co/PcZVcOf0Ck — Siraj Hashmi in Gitmo (@SirajAHashmi) February 10, 2021

