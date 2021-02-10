https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/10/it-would-be-nice-if-nba-owners-like-mark-cuban-were-as-tough-on-china-as-they-are-on-the-national-anthem/

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban ordered the National Anthem not to be played prior to home games at the American Airlines arena:

“What a jerk”:

He reportedly consulting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the move:

Note that these same NBA owners will still not take a stand against China:

“Says a lot”:

You see, we have to “pick our battles.” From The Hill in October 2020 on why Cuban is okay doing business with China:

Mark Cuban declared that he is against human rights violations around the world, including in China, with the Dallas Mavericks owner adding during a podcast interview with Megyn Kelly airing on Monday that he is “OK doing business with China” because “we have to pick our battles.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called the move “an embarrassment to Texas”:

Well, what did you think would happen to Texas when you welcome all these libs into the state?

LOL:

***

