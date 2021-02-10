http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AfX_xNtK1jk/

The number of migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents in January after illegally crossing the border from Mexico jumped by 157 percent over January 2020. The massive jump comes amidst the new Biden administration policies on border security and immigration enforcement.

Border Patrol agents arrested 75,198 migrants who illegally crossed the Mexican border into the U.S. between ports of entry in January, according to the January Southwest Border Migration Report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Wednesday night. This is up from 29,205 the year before. The apprehensions mark the highest January total since 2006 when agents took more than 101,000 migrants into custody.

“We continue to vigilantly perform our mission to secure our borders and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity by facilitating legitimate trade and travel,” CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller emailed at 7 p.m Wednesday night. “While CBP continues to experience an increase in attempted monthly border crossings as seen since last April, the uptick seems to be occurring in a small fraction of locations across the southwest border, which is consistent with trends in years past.

Information reported Wednesday night paints a different picture. Single adult apprehensions jumped by triple-digit percentages in all nine southwest border sectors comparing January 20 to January 21 — 182 percent overall.

Likewise, the apprehension of Unaccompanied Alien Children also jumped in all nine southwest border sectors. The Del Rio and Big Bend Sectors witnessed triple-digit percentage increases. More significantly, the Rio Grande Valley sector, the nation’s busiest sector, jumped from 4,215 unaccompanied children to 7,295 — an increase of 73 percent.

January’s increase marks the ninth straight month of increased border apprehensions. The low point came in April 2020 when apprehensions fell to 17,104.

