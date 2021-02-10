https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/jeep-deletes-bruce-springsteens-super-bowl-ad-drunk-driving-revelation/

(FOX NEWS) — The Middle” can’t be found.

Jeep has removed its Super Bowl LV commercial staring Bruce Springsteen from YouTube and other social media following the revelation on Wednesday that the music superstar had been charged with DWI and reckless driving in his home state of N.J. in November.

The ad, which was titled “The Middle,” featured a poem read by Trump critic Springsteen calling for Americans to come together and find common ground.

