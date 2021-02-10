https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/asdfasdf?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied a request by prosecutors to issue a new arrest warrant for the Illinois teen accused of killing two people this summer during a police brutality protest.

A circuit court judge in Kenosha County, where the shooting occurred, also rejected prosecutors’ request for a $200,000 bail increase for 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who came there in August as hundreds were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to the Associated Press.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said in recent court filings that prosecutors realized Rittenhouse was no longer living at his apartment in Illinois, when a court notice was returned as undeliverable.

Kenosha detectives traveled to the apartment on Feb. 2 and found someone else living there. The occupant said he’d been renting the place since mid-December, the wire service also reports.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued that threats have forced their client into hiding. He moved into an undisclosed “safe house” after conservative groups posted his initial $2 million bail in November. His attorneys say they have offered to reveal his new address to prosecutors but only if they would agree to keep it sealed, the Associated Press also reports.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and several other alleged crimes in connection with the protests, sparked by a white police officer having shot Blake, a black male, during a domestic disturbance.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, responded to a militia’s call on social media to protect Kenosha businesses from protesters.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers say their client was acting in self defense after the men attacked him.

