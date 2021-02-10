https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/newsom-recall-leader-says-team-now-needed-1-5-million-signatures-force-recall-election-year/

Gavin Newsom

Tom Del Beccaro, chairman of the Rescue California PAC working to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, said his team now has over the needed 1.5 million signatures to force a recall election this year.

Fox LA reported that those signatures still have to officially be verified so the recall organizers are working to get 2 million signatures by March 17 just in case the California swamp tosses out “invalid signatures.”

#BREAKING Newsom recall leader @tomdelbeccaro says his team now has over the needed 1.5 million signatures to force a recall election this year. Those signatures have to be officially verified so organizers are hoping to get 2 million signatures by mid-March so they have extras — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 11, 2021

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall is unavoidable – his poll numbers are tanking amid efforts to oust him from office.

According to two trusted California polls, Newsom’s approval rating has sharply dropped in the last few months.

Only 46% of California voters approve of Newsom’s job performance, down from a 67% approval rating from September.

Newsom came under fire after he ordered businesses to close while keeping his own winery, Plumpjack Winery open.

Governor Newsom was also caught dining at The French Laundry in Napa Valley at $800 per person while telling Californians they couldn’t gather for Thanksgiving.

Recall organizers are working to gather 2 million signatures because they know Newsom and the Democrat machine will fight to toss out “invalid signatures.”

Do not sign the petition to recall Newsom online. You must physically sign the petition in order for it to count.

Click here for a petition locator tool to find a recall location near you.

