https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pence-ellen-degeneres-vice-president-violence/2021/02/10/id/1009527

Vice President Kamala Harris joked on national television about killing former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, political activist Jack Posobiec shared a video of Harris on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in early 2018.

The then-senator from California was asked if she had to be stuck in an elevator with Trump, Pence, or former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom would she pick?

“Does one of us have to come out a alive?” Harris responded.

Harris laughed loudly as the show’s crowd applauded enthusiastically.

Posobiec’s tweet came on the second day of the Senate trial of Trump, who was impeached by the House for inciting protesters to riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

