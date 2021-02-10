https://thehill.com/policy/finance/538235-kennedy-tanden-called-sanders-everything-but-ignorant-slut

Sen. John KennedyJohn Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.) blasted President Biden Joe BidenPostal Service posts profits after surge in holiday deliveries Overnight Defense: Pentagon pushes to root out extremism in ranks | Top admiral condemns extremism after noose, hate speech discovered GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted MORE‘s nominee to head his budget office over her past rhetoric against Republicans and progressives alike, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOn The Money: What’s in Democrats’ .9 trillion relief package | Spotlight on the proposed stimulus checks | Tanden addresses criticism of GOP Tanden seeks to defuse GOP tensions over tweets Google expands election security aid for federal, state campaigns MORE (I-Vt.) using his trademark colorful language.

“I’m very disturbed about your personal comments about people,” he said at a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing for Neera Tanden Neera TandenOn The Money: What’s in Democrats’ .9 trillion relief package | Spotlight on the proposed stimulus checks | Tanden addresses criticism of GOP Tanden seeks to defuse GOP tensions over tweets Schumer vows Democrats will dual-track coronavirus bill with impeachment trial MORE, Biden’s nominee to direct the White House Office of Management and Budget.

“I mean, you called Sen. Sanders everything but an ignorant slut.”

CLIP: Exchange between Senator Kennedy and OMB nominee Neera Tanden.@SenJohnKennedy: “You called Senator Sanders everything but an ‘ignorant slut.'” Full video here: https://t.co/vjUdxHtPdu pic.twitter.com/OtXAAz7c8B — CSPAN (@cspan) February 10, 2021

The remark was a reference to “Saturday Night Live” skits from the 1970s involving the “Weekend Update” anchors Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin.

Tanden, who faced significant criticism in two hearings over harsh comments she made on Twitter while heading the Center for American Progress think tank, interjected to Kennedy’s remark.

“That is not true,” she said, before reiterating that she regretted her past comments.

Earlier in the hearing, Sanders himself called her previous comments “vicious.”

Tanden, who had worked as an aide in Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTanden seeks to defuse GOP tensions over tweets Google expands election security aid for federal, state campaigns What I learned in 19 weeks of working with progressive Democrats MORE‘s Senate office and vociferously backed her candidacy for president in 2016, deleted a slew of old tweets in recent months.

She had also compared Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day Cassidy calls Trump attorneys ‘disorganized’ after surprise vote to proceed with trial GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense MORE (R-Texas) to a vampire and Sen. Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Video stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day Trump lawyer says Roberts’ absence creates conflict of interest for Democrats MORE (R-Ky.) to Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

Kennedy pressed her on whether she meant what she said at the time.

“I must have meant them, but I really regret them,” Tanden said after repeatedly evading the question.

Tanden found support on the issue from some Democrats, who noted a double standard given the incendiary rhetoric that former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE repeatedly dished out on Twitter.

“We’ve endured four years of the ultimate mean tweets,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by TikTok – Senate trial will have drama, but no surprise ending Centrist Democrats pose major problem for progressives Republican 2024 hopefuls draw early battle lines for post-Trump era MORE (R-Mich.).

“I know we were all thinking that, and certainly I don’t want to hold you to a higher standard, but we certainly want to turn the page on how we move forward together,” she added.

As the hearing came to a close, Kennedy issued a humorous point of clarification to Sanders.

“I want the record to reflect that I did not call Sen. Sanders an ignorant slut,” he said.

“I don’t know how I should take that, Sen. Kennedy,” Sanders responded.

