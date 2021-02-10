https://thehill.com/homenews/media/538185-laura-ingraham-rips-trump-impeachment-lawyer-it-was-terrible

Fox News’s Laura IngrahamLaura Anne IngrahamTrump impeachment attorney to use video of Democrats during trial Fox News to revamp daytime programming, replace 7 pm news hour with opinion show Sacking the Capitol proves free speech is in trouble MORE ripped one of former President Trump Donald TrumpSchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism Iowa Republicans seek to cut funding for schools with 1619 Project in curriculum Capitol rioter seen smoking in Rotunda arrested MORE‘s attorney as she went on air Tuesday evening, describing Bruce Castor’s attempts to defend Trump during the impeachment trial as “terrible.”

Ingraham made her remarks as fellow Fox host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannitySchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism House impeachment managers remain undecided on witnesses Chief Justice Roberts is paving the way for Trump to claim his trial is unconstitutional MORE did the hand-off to her at the end of his program.

Hannity described Castor’s defense of the former president as off-track and disorganized, while urging his colleague David Schoen to take over the defense.

During the bridge between the two shows at the top of the hour, Ingraham remarked to Hannity that she thought his description of Castor’s defense was “way too charitable.”

“It was terrible. I’m sorry, it was…it was….You’re way too charitable. If you hired that guy in a case that you were paying the bills on, it woulda been like,” she told Hannity, while gesturing to finish the point. “I’m sure you’re a nice person, but enough praise toward the Democrats.”

“I was a little nervous towards the beginning,” Hannity said. “I was like, ‘oh boy.'”

“How much time could he spend praising the Democrats? The whole thing was like a walk down memory lane about, like, how much he loves the Senate,” Ingraham continued.

“This was like, story time at the trial. It was ridiculous,” she said.

The criticism of Trump’s defense team was widespread on Tuesday and included GOP senators.

“I think they had a weaker case to start with, and I don’t think it was very persuasive,” Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Pa.) said after the proceedings.

“Anyone who listened to President Trump’s legal team saw they were unfocused, they attempted to avoid the issue and they talked about everything but the issue at hand,” added Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySchoen says Trump team will be ‘very well prepared’ after criticism GOP senators send clear signal: Trump’s getting acquitted Trump unhappy with his impeachment trial defense after day one: reports MORE (R-La.).

“I thought it started a little meandering. Sort of like a lot of free-associating in the beginning,” Hannity said during his interview Tuesday with Schoen. “And I’m not attacking your partner, I don’t know him at all, but I like focused arguments.”

The defense was “a little lackluster,” he added later during an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzVideo stirs emotions on Trump trial’s first day Cassidy calls Trump attorneys ‘disorganized’ after surprise vote to proceed with trial GOP senators ‘perplexed’ by ‘unfocused’ and ‘weaker’ Trump legal defense MORE (R-Texas).

The Senate is set to head into day 2 of the former president’s historic second impeachment trial on Wednesday.

